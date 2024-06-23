‘Sluggish and dull’ but ‘unlucky’ – Leao struggles in second Euro 2024 outing

Rafael Leao played just the first half of Portugal’s second group game at the European Championship against Turkey last night, and the media have not looked favourably on his outing.

There were some doubts about whether Leao would start Portugal’s second Euro 2024 group game against Vincenzo Montella’s side after he received a yellow card for diving in the first game and struggled to really get involved.

Even though he did get the nod yesterday evening, he lasted just 45 minutes and did not take to the field for the second half, having received yet another yellow for simulation which means he will be suspended for the third group game next week.

Radio Rossonera have relayed the ratings that Leao received from the newspapers in Italy this morning after what was a good night for the team but a frustrating one individually.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (5.5 out of 10): “Participates in the first goal, gets booked for simulation for the second consecutive match. He comes off at half-time.”

Corriere dello Sport: 5.5.

La Repubblica: 5.

Corriere della Sera: 6.

Tuttosport (5.5): “He opens the lead. Then he gets a probably harsh yellow card, again for simulation. In the second half, Martinez left him in the dressing room: sluggish and dull, but also a little unlucky.”