"Sluggish" Bears practice keeps spotlight on the team's offensive struggles and kicking issues

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. - The Bears got their first real taste of Bourbonnais summer on Monday morning, as temperatures climbed up towards 90 degrees on the fields at Olivet Nazarene University. Fatigue quickly became a factor, as fans in attendance saw some … untidy … performances from the offense and in the kicking competition.

"Right now being in the middle of camp, I think the guys' legs are tired and they're feeling a little sluggish," Matt Nagy said. "You always have these days. It's a matter of when it comes. Today was it. I thought they did a pretty good job of fighting through it."

"We're in the middle of camp right now so we're grinding," Mitch Trubisky added. "It's like one of those days where you've got to get everybody to pick up the tempo a little bit."

It was mostly more of the same from Trubisky, who looked terrific in individual drills and less polished in full 11-on-11's. Deep ball interceptions from Prince Amukamara and Buster Skrine did that narrative no favors, but Bears coaches were quick to wave off concerns, insisting that they're still prioritizing the process over results.

"This is the time we want all the quarterbacks to push the envelope," quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone said. "Not just on deep balls, but maybe a sideline throw where you go, ‘man, I maybe wouldn't throw that in a game, but guess what, I got away with it, and maybe I can do that again.'"

The defense continued to look strong, and Chuck Pagano's aggressive scheme is quickly becoming one of the more buzzworthy topics at camp. Offseason acquisition Buster Skrine had his strongest practice yet, and Roquan Smith continues to turn heads.

"Sometimes it feels like they're cheating, the defense," Trubisky joked. "It's accurate. I mean, it just creates a big challenge for us, and I can't wait for them to play against somebody else besides us. But in the meantime, we're just competing and trying to find the open guy."

After a surprisingly positive week of kicking competitions, Monday's practice was the first road bump for Eddy Pinerio and Elliot Fry. Pinerio went 6-9 while Fry went 7-9, and in some cases the misses were not particularly close. After practice, Nagy conceded that neither looked particularly fresh.

"They know they've got to be better," he said. Today wasn't their day. But, again, how do they respond the next time they're out there? That's all."

"Sluggish" Bears practice keeps spotlight on the team's offensive struggles and kicking issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago