Slugging Seals eye another state semifinal berth

Jun. 6—SELINSGROVE — Lost among the highlights of Selinsgrove's first-round state tournament win Monday was the extraordinary quality of the Seals' hits.

Eight of their 10 knocks were the very definition of a line drive, and another was stung to the outfield on the ground. The only one that had any real arc to it was Caleb Hicks' Texas Leaguer to center that led off the fourth inning.

Even Selinsgrove's three home runs were screamers, with Mason Richter's score-capping drive in the sixth a frozen rope to center that never got 25 feet off the ground.

It was an impressive display, and it moved one Lampeter-Strasburg fan to comment in the latter innings that the Seals "sure do have level swings."

What's more, Selinsgrove made the most of them. They scored five two-out runs in the 11-4 win, and stranded only four baserunners (three in scoring positions). Those numbers would be more favorable had Pioneers second baseman Cayden See not ranged to his right and lunged high in the air to snare Richter's fourth-inning liner with runners at second and third and two outs.

The performance upped the Seals' season batting average to .339 and their production to 8.5 runs per game — both of which would rank second in program history to last year's team (.367 avg., 9.7 rpg.).

"I don't think it ever cooled off all year, to be honest. Slowed down a little bit — some hills and valleys, maybe — but this team can hit," said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler. "Their approach at the plate is fantastic. They're seeing pitches, swinging at the right ones, and staying within themselves. They're just doing a great job, one through nine."

The Seals (20-2) play Shippensburg (18-6), the District 3 fourth-place finisher, in the Class 5A quarterfinals 6 p.m. today at Hershey H.S. A win would put Selinsgrove into the state semifinals for the third time in five seasons.

Through 22 games, Selinsgrove matched their 2022 squad in RBIs (155) while surging within two runs of the 189 scored by those Class 5A state runners-up in 26 games. That state final team broke by one the school record for runs scored that stood since 2009.

And while last year's squad shattered offensive marks across the board — scoring 233 runs in 24 games — two of the three players who finished with a .400 average just made that cut. Josh Domaracki (.408) and Hicks (.406) finished behind classmate Ben Gearhart (.448) for the team batting lead.

Selinsgrove's top batters this season are hitting at a far better clip: Richter (.452) is followed by Gearhart (.439), Tucker Teats (.429) and Domaracki (.390).

No Seal had more than Gearhart's 27 RBIs last season; Richter (34) and Teats (32) have far eclipsed that total this year. In terms of runs scored, the current totals of Teats (28), Hicks (27) and Domaracki (25) would have ranked second through fourth on last year's team.

"Our top is super-strong," said Beiler. "You look one through six right now — and seven, eight, nine are putting together some nice hits, too.

"I just know if I was another coach looking at those experienced guys ... they are all seniors and they're showing it."

The six seniors at the top of the batting order — Hicks, Domaracki, Gearhart, Teats, Richter and Owen Santiago — are collectively batting .404 with 141 of the team's 185 hits. They have also accounted for 78% of the team's RBIs (121 of 155) and 72% of the runs scored (135 of 187).

Moreover, the seniors have consistently come through in the early stages of recent postseason games.

Richter led off the second inning of the Districts 2/4 Class 5A subregional semifinal with a single and scored the game-tying run, and Selinsgrove didn't trail Wallenpaupack again.

Teats delivered a two-out RBI single in the first inning of the subregional championship game, putting the Seals in front to stay. It was a significant response after Pittston got its leadoff hitter on via error and stranded him at third.

"That's a huge mentality thing," Gearhart said. "We worked through that error in the first inning, and kind of got some anxiety out in the first inning with that run. That definitely helped us a lot."

On Monday, Lampeter-Strasburg hit a first-inning homer for a 2-0 lead but Teats slammed a two-run shot of his own with two outs to level the score. The Seals scored five times an inning later and never led by fewer than three the rest of the way.

In addition to Selinsgrove's red-hot seniors, the underclassmen at the tail end of the lineup — sophomore Griffin Parker, junior Brennan Kline and freshman Declan Abrahims — went 5-for-19 (.263) with four RBIs and five runs scored in the last three games.