SLU Women’s Basketball beats Minnesota to win WNIT Championship

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The St. Louis University Billikens Women’s Basketball team officially takes home a title this season.

The Billikens defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 69-50 on Saturday for the Women’s National Invitation Tournament championship.

Kyla McMakin and Peyton Kennedy led the way with a combined 39 points in the victory.

EXCELLENCE.



Your Billikens are the 2024 WNIT CHAMPIONS! 💍🏆🥇#arête pic.twitter.com/lWE7waVrPP — Saint Louis WBB (@SaintLouisWBB) April 6, 2024

The Billikens become the first women’s basketball Atlantic 10 team to earn a postseason crown. SLU rattled off six consecutive victories in the WNIT.

The Billikens won close to home at the First Community Arena at SIUE. Head coach Rebecca Tillett earns a championship in her second season with SLU. The Billikens finish the season 22-18.

Highlights coming up on FOX 2 News at 5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.