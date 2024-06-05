SLU Basketball begins offseason workouts

ST. LOUIS — SLU Men’s Basketball has begun preparing for the 2024-25 season.

The Billikens practiced at Chaifetz Arena on Tuesday as a part of their offseason program under new coach Josh Schertz. For the first time, we saw some of what the offense could look like with Indiana State transfer and first-team all-MVC selection Robbie Avila as the focal point. Avila along with Isaiah Swope followed Schertz to St. Louis after two seasons with the Sycamores.

Schertz takes over a program that finished 13-20 last season, which was good for second to last in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Three players, Gibson Jimerson, Larry Hughes II, and Kellen Thames have returned from last year’s team.

