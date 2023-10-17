Slowing wage growth fuels hopes that interest rates have peaked

A slowdown in pay growth has fuelled hopes that the Bank of England has increased interest rates far enough to weaken the jobs market and ease a key driver of inflation.

Average weekly earnings in the three months to August were up 8.1pc compared with the same period last year, slowing from 8.5pc in the three months to July.

An increase of 8.3pc had been forecast by economists, some of whom now believe the Bank of England will be under less pressure to raise rates further.

Ashley Webb at Capital Economics said: “Cooling labour market conditions appeared to start feeding through into an easing in wage growth in August. That supports our view that interest rates have peaked at 5.25pc.”

However, he warned that interest rates will remain at their peak until late 2024 as wage growth “will fall only slowly”.

Tuesday’s figures also revealed that the number of job vacancies in the three months to September fell to its lowest level in more than two years, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Tax data also highlighted a third consecutive monthly drop in the number of payrolled employees.

After taking inflation into account, real terms earnings are up 0.8pc as pay packets are growing faster than price rises.

This is an acceleration from the 0.6pc real terms increase in July, raising hopes that the worst of the cost of living crisis is over.

Public sector pay jumped by 12.5pc, the sharpest increase on records dating back more than 20 years as new pay deals came into effect, while private sector earnings rose 7.1pc.

Excluding bonuses, earnings across the workforce were up 7.8pc in the three months to August, or 0.7pc once accounting for inflation.

The number of job vacancies fell to 988,000, the lowest level since July 2021, indicating employers are not as desperate for staff as they were a year ago when a quarter of a million more positions were advertised.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said the weakening jobs market “underscores a dwindling economic growth momentum”.

“While the overall momentum of the economy is weak, the expected easing of inflation, coupled with earlier pay awards and the increase in the national living wage, should provide further improvements in consumers’ purchasing power and help alleviate the pressure on households,” she said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “It’s good news that inflation is falling and real wages are growing, so people have more money in their pockets. To keep this progress, we must stick to our plan to halve inflation.”