Slow starts plague Baxter girls in pair of losses

Jan. 27—BAXTER — A slow start and 32 turnovers plagued the Baxter girls' basketball team during a home loss to Meskwaki Settlement School on Tuesday.

The Bolts closed the gap with a big third quarter, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback during a 59-46 victory in Iowa Star Conference South Division play.

Meswaki Settlement led 29-9 after on quarter. Baxter outscored the Warriors 21-6 in the third, but the visitors extended their lead with a 13-6 advantage in the fourth.

Rilynn Titus

Emie Tuhn led the hosts with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists. She was 5-of-13 from 3-point range.

Denver Sulzle put in 11 points, Rilynn Titus registered five points and seven rebounds, Kendall Brummel added six rebounds and four assists and Avery Wonders grabbed five boards. Lydia Pierce corralled two rebounds.

The Bolts (2-10, 2-6 in conference play) shot 39.5 percent from the floor, made 8-of-26 from 3 and connected on 4-of-10 from the free-throw line. They were out-rebounded 41-28.

Meskwaki Settlement registered its first sweep of Baxter since the 2018-19 season.

Sia Bear led the Warriors (9-6, 7-4) with 18 points, six rebounds and eight steals and Dorothy Bear chipped in 14 points, seven boards and five assists.

Meskwaki Settlement shot 32 percent from the floor, made 7-of-28 from 3 and connected on only 4-of-18 from the foul line. The Warriors committed 22 turnovers.

Kendall Brummel

North Mahaska 75, Baxter 20

A 29-0 advantage in the first was all Class 2A No. 12 North Mahaska needed during a 75-20 non-conference road win on Monday.

The Bolts were plagued by 18 percent shooting from the floor and were out-rebounded 37-11.

North Mahaska added to its lead with an 18-8 advantage in the second and a 20-6 surplus in the third.

Tuhn finished with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Titus scored five points, Brummel had four rebounds and two steals, Sulzle grabbed two rebounds and Hannah Huffaker blocked two shots.

The Bolts made 4-of-23 from 3 and turned the ball over 16 times.

North Mahaska (13-3) was led by Breckyn Schilling, who finished with 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Hannah Huffaker

Sydney Anderson had 18 points and six rebounds and Regan Grewe tallied 14 points, four assists and five steals.

The Warhawks shot 51.6 percent from the floor, made 4-of-12 from 3 and connected on 7-of-12 from the foul line. They turned the ball over eight times.