Slow-starting WKU rallies past South Florida

Sep. 3—BOWLING GREEN — Rallying from a 10-point first-half deficit, Western Kentucky got big plays on both sides of scrimmage in the second half to overwhelm visiting South Florida 41-24 in the college football season-opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

"This was a great, great win for us against a very physical, very talented South Florida team," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "They came out swinging and gained the early advantage, and we had to make adjustments. But we responded to the challenge the right way to get ourselves back in the game.

"We overcame a lot of adversity and had a lot of different guys step up and get the job done for us — over and over again we had players step up to the plate and make big plays in all three phases of the game to pull us through.

"We came away with three turnovers and that was certainly one of the keys to us winning the football game."

The Hilltoppers were sluggish in the early going, with the Bulls marching 75 yards in 13 plays on the game's opening possession. Sophomore quarterback Byrum Brown scored from three yards out to give USF a 7-0 lead at 11:26 of the first period.

WKU fared better on the Bulls' second offensive possession, with Desmyn Baker intercepting a Brown pass to set up a five-play, 53 yard scoring march capped by Markese Stepp's 2-yard TD run that tied it at 7 the 7:03 mark.

South Florida reclaimed the lead later in the period when Brown connected wide receiver Khatre Brown for an 84-yard scoring aerial that made it 14-7.

Early in the second quarter, John Cannon drilled a 37-yard field goal to push the Bulls in front 17-7, but it was almost all Hilltoppers the rest of the way.

Lucas Carneiro's 41-yard field goal at 7:37 pulled WKU within 17-10, and, after forcing the Bulls to punt on their ensuing possession, the Hilltoppers stitched together a nine-play, 66-yard march that culminated with a 16-yard scoring run by All-American quarterback candidate Austin Reed — tying the game at 17.

"I'm so proud of the way our guys stepped up and made plays with the game on the line," Reed said. "We won by 17 points against an (American Athetic Conference) team, and that's huge for us moving forward.

"We put things together as a complete team in the second half, and I'm just so proud of how hard everyone fought to get us the victory."

Western took its first lead of the game on the opening possession of the second half. Reed's 42-yard scoring toss to Dalvin Smith capped a seven-play, 70-yard march and made it 24-17 at 13:01 of the third.

USF answered with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive of its own — pulling into a 24-all tie at 10:11 on Brown's 27-yard sprint — but it would prove to be the Bulls' final salvo.

WKU took the lead for good midway through the third when Reed hooked up with Moussa Berry for a 51-yard touchdown pass that made it 31-24.

The Bulls then drove from their own 9-yard line to the WKU 4, before linebacker Aaron Key intercepted a Brown pass in the end zone and returned it to the Hilltopper 29.

"That was a huge play," Helton said. "That turned the game around."

The Hilltoppers then ran 6:36 off the clock before Carneiro's 41-yard field goal at 3:19 of the fourth extended the lead to 10 points, and Western put it on ice just 28 seconds later when linebacker JaQues Evans stripped the ball from QB Brown and raced 37 yards for the clinching TD.

Western was led by Reed, who completed 29 of 50 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns, and also scored a rushing TD. Dalvin Smith caught seven passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Hilltopper wide receiver Malachi Corley — also an All-American candidate — caught four passes for 55 yards before being injured in the first quarter. He did not return to the game.

South Florida outgained WKU in total yardage (550 to 465) and was paced by Brown, who passed for 166 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions, and rushed for 170 yards and two scores, with a fumble.

WKU plays at home again next Saturday with a 6 p.m. kickoff against Houston Christian, before paying a visit to Ohio State on Sept. 16.

At halftime, the 1973 football team was honored for their induction into the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame. That group, coached by Jimmy Feix, went 12-1, won the Ohio Valley Conference championship, and defeated Lehigh and Grambling State in the postseason, before falling to Louisiana Tech in the NCAA Division II national championship game.