Slow-starting Twins’ offense held to just two hits in loss to Guardians

The ball got past first baseman Josh Naylor in a hurry, traveling all the way into the right field corner as Alex Kirilloff motored along the bases. Initially ruled an error, the call was overturned during the early innings of Saturday’s game.

Kirilloff’s third triple in as many games made him the fifth player in club history to accomplish the feat. It also meant that the Twins weren’t hitless entering the ninth inning of a 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Target Field.

The Twins may have finished the day with just two hits — Kirilloff’s triple brought home Carlos Correa from first, and Correa singled with two outs in the ninth inning — but don’t confuse that with a lack of opportunities.

The Twins (3-4) had plenty.

“We pride ourselves on having a good plan with everything we do. Literally everything we do,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “And I think when we get some guys out there, we’re probably pressing a little bit and getting astray from what we want to do. We need to be clear on what that plan is for ourselves, and then bring it into the game. I don’t think we’re doing that right now quite yet.”

Just like on Thursday in the series opener against Cleveland (7-2), they were unable to do anything with their chances, beginning in the first inning when Kirilloff was left standing on third base.

The Twins had runners on in seven of nine innings, finishing the day 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position, which was part of an 0-for-24 streak stretching back to Wednesday. They left 11 runners on base.

“There are … times where, no matter what you try, it’s not happening,” Baldelli said. “Right now it’s not happening, but we can’t sit there thinking about not producing. We need to think about the different things we need to do to score runs. And that’s what we’re doing.”

In three straight innings, the Twins put on two runners to begin the frame. Once, an incredible shovel pass from Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez to shortstop Brayan Rocchio helped stunt their rally. In another inning, a ball hit at 100.6 miles per hour off Kirilloff’s bat went right at Giménez, who started a double play.

After racking up 15 strikeouts in their last game on Thursday, the Twins added another 14 on Saturday, some of which were looking. The Twins showed particular frustration with home plate umpire Brennan Miller’s strike zone, to the point where hitting coach David Popkins was tossed for arguing from the dugout.

Yet another early-season slow day at the plate meant that Joe Ryan’s solid six-inning start went for naught. The only blemish in Ryan’s day was a three-run home run to catcher David Fry on a sweeper that stayed over the heart of the zone and did not get the movement he desired.

“It didn’t spin the way it usually does,” Ryan said. “I think that it was one of the lower movements of the day for the sweeper, so that’s kind of annoying.”

But both Ryan and the bullpen — Jorge Alcala threw two scoreless innings and Jay Jackson one — more than did their part to keep the Twins close on a day their bats were cold.

“I’m excited about the way the rotation is pitching, (what) the bullpen is doing. Now it’s time for us to knock, which I think coming into the season, it was our strongest attribute,” Correa said. “It hasn’t shown up yet, but we have great hitters. Just about picking up the pace here early in the season and do a better job.”

