After a slow start, Texas Southern looks to take another step as FAMU comes to town

The Texas Southern Tigers are hitting their stride.

After an 0-4, TSU has won two straight games after spoiling Bethune-Cookman’s homecoming with a 34-31 Week 7 win.

Now, the Tigers (2-4, 1-2 SWAC) will attempt to pull off the upset when the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll 18th-ranked Florida A&M Rattlers (5-1, 4-0 SWAC) comes to Houston Saturday.

The Rattlers enter the Week 8 matchup fresh off a bye and atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference while riding a four-game winning streak.

“FAMU is a great team. We knew that when they were put on the schedule,” fifth-year TSU head coach Clarence McKinney said during the weekly SWAC media availability.

“We just got to go out and be the best version of us. Hopefully, we play a complete game because [FAMU is] probably the best team that we’ve played up to this point.”

TSU-FAMU will be played at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Additionally, the game is available on ESPN+.

The Tigers dealt with their share of adversity to begin the season.

Alongside four consecutive losses, TSU lost its starting quarterback, Andrew Body, who announced that he is taking a medical redshirt year for an unspecified injury.

Body, a Preseason All-SWAC Second Team selection, ended his year having only played in the Tigers’ opener versus Prairie View A&M. He completed 18 of 38 passes for 286 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions where TSU lost in overtime 37-34.

In Body’s absence, sophomore quarterback and Furman transfer Jace Wilson has taken over starting quarterback duties.

Wilson has completed 53 percent of his passes for 697 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. He had 189 passing yards in last week’s win over Bethune-Cookman while completing 15 of 29 passes.

“I thought he did exactly what we asked him to do,” McKinney said of Wilson’s Week 7 performance.

“We knew he had the tools to be a good quarterback when we brought him here. It’s just a matter of him understanding the expectation to go out and execute each play. He’s getting a lot more comfortable within the scheme and his role. And we’re starting to see some success because of it.”

While TSU is developing a young quarterback, senior running back LaDarius Owens has stepped up to cushion the offensive attack.

Owens had 19 carries for a career-high 163 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four kick returns for 142 yards, which earned him SWAC Specialist of the Week honors.

Owens has rushed 79 times for 567 (second in SWAC) yards and five touchdowns (tied for second in SWAC) this season, which is on track to surpass his past tallies.

“He came into this offseason dedicated to becoming the best player that he could possibly be,” McKinney said of Owens.

“He's improved each year and has been a workhorse for us."

TSU has shown that it can annoy opposing offenses. Last week, the Tigers created some turnovers with a forced fumble and fumble recovery returned for a 95-yard touchdown by linebacker Jacob Williams and an interception by cornerback Xavier Player.

Williams finished 13 tackles, 2.5 for loss, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and the scoring fumble recovery. He was named the SWAC’s Defensive Player of the Week.

The entire TSU defense had 13 tackles for loss and five sacks. The unit is tied for fifth in the SWAC with Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 14 sacks in six games.

A drawback for the Tigers' defense was allowing Bethune-Cookman to convert on 11 of 22 third downs and 3 of 3 fourth downs.

“Defense has done a tremendous job for us,” McKinney said. “We just got to do a better job of getting off the field and win those third-down medals.”

Texas Southern (2-4, 1-2 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M (5-1, 4-1 SWAC) Game Information

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

