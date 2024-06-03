Slow start plagues Newton baseball in loss to Norwalk

Jun. 2—A six-run first inning was too much for the Newton baseball team to overcome on Friday night.

Norwalk jumped out to an early lead with a big number in its first at-bat and then added single runs in four other frames during a 10-1 road victory in Little Hawkeye Conference play.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Cardinals, who were limited to four hits at the dish.

Gabe Otto

Newton (3-7, 0-3 in the LHC) was led at the plate by Finn Martin. He improved on his .435 on-base percentage with a triple and two walks and he added one RBI and one steal. He's scored a team-most eight runs.

Gabe Otto chipped in one hit and one walk, Derek Wermager walked twice and Braelyn Parks contributed one hit and one run. Mason Mendez got the other hit and Skyler Milheiser walked once.

John Frietsch (1-2) started on the mound and took the loss. He got one out and surrendered six earned runs on six hits and two walks and struck out one.

Mendez tossed the final 6 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts.

Braelyn Parks

Aidan Harder led Norwalk (6-4, 3-0) with three hits and two runs. Payton Nichols, Dawson King, C.J. Davis and Mason Vogel all totaled two hits.

Davis (2-1) also got the win on the mound. He allowed no earned runs on three hits and five walks and he struck out eight in six innings. He now has 25 strikeouts in 16 innings this season.