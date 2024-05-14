Slow start for Jones at NBA Combine

CHICAGO – The NBA Combine continued Tuesday in Chicago as scrimmages got underway in front of NBA big wigs like Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins.

A time to hopefully shine for a couple of Memphis Tigers, David Jones and Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

Tomlin called up from the GLeague Elite camp and played well. Tomlin finished with seven points and three boards.

It was a tough day for Jones.

Playing some point guard, Jones went just 1 of 4 for six points and a troubling four turnovers. On the bright side, he did have six rebounds.

Then there was former Tiger Boogie Ellis.

The Tiger turned USC Trojan, who like Tomlin got called up from the GLeague combine, looked good again. Ellis with 3 3’s, going four of seven from the floor for 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.

