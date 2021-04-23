SLOW PLAY: Glynn girls take off in 2nd half to advance in state playoffs

Apr. 23—With just seconds remaining until halftime of a first-round playoff game Thursday at Glynn County Stadium, the Glynn Academy girls found themselves in an unusual position: leading by a single goal.

But Sally Brock scored a buzzer-beating goal at the end of a dead sprint down the field to push the Terrors lead to two and spur a second-half push that ended with Glynn on top 5-0 over Evans.

Glynn Academy entered the match ranked No. 8 in the nation by MaxPreps following a regular season that saw the Terrors go 16-0-1 while outscoring their opponents 133-11. The team scored eight or more goals in a match 12 times this year.

However, Evans found a way to slow GA down, at least momentarily, with a risky defensive alignment. Evans played its defenders extremely high up the field, leaving a lot of open space between the ball and the goal if the Terrors could get free and relying on the officials to strictly enforce offsides rules.

"Evans plays a very, very high line," said Glynn girls coach Thomas Lemmon. "They live and die by the offsides trap. It took us a while to figure it out, but then when we finally figured out to make runs from deep, and to make crossing runs instead of going north and south, we put a few more on the board."

The strategy worked for much of the first half, killing a couple of potential scoring opportunities for the Terrors. When Glynn could work the ball into the box, Evans did well to deflect away shot attempts.

Allana Antah found the back of the net 13 minutes into the match to give the Terrors an early advantage, but that would be the only score until the waning seconds of the first half.

Leading up to Glynn's second goal, Evans' keeper received a red card for catching the ball outside of the penalty box, denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity for the Terrors with 7:39 until halftime, which resulted in the Knights playing with just 10 players for the remainder of the match.

Story continues

Evans kept Glynn Academy at bay as long as it could, but with fewer than 10 seconds left in the first half, Brock took a pass and sprinted down the field, cutting loose a shot just before the final tick of the clock.

"It was obviously a momentum booster," Lemmon said of the score. "You want to go in, especially right after that. It gave us a little more comfortably, and we were ready to come out in the second half a little bit better and solve their trap."

Brock added another fewer than four minutes into the second half when she deked the keeper to open up an easy shot to put the Terrors up 3-0.

Emme Ross notched a goal with 17:51 to play, and Eliza Meader tallied a score with 11:17 left on the clock to push the lead to five. Glynn Academy made a mass substitution a few minutes later.

Glynn will remain at home for the second round, where it will host the winner of Valdosta-North Atlanta on Wednesday.