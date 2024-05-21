Slow-Pitch All-State teams loaded with local players

May 20—The Ada area was well-represented on the Oklahoma Slow-Pitch Softball Coaches Association All-State teams.

The All-State games are scheduled for June 15 at Oklahoma Christian University's Softball Complex. The Middle (3A-4A) Schools will play at 11:00 a.m., the Large (5A-6A) Schools will play at 1 p.m. and the Small (B-A-2A) Schools will play at 3 p.m.

Ada's Abbey Strong was named to the Large East squad.

Strong hit .577 with 15 triples, 21 doubles and scored 30 runs for the Lady Cougars.

"I'm proud of Abbey. This is a great honor and she is very appreciative," said Ada head coach Jeremy Strong.

Chance Griffin of North Rock Creek will coach the Large East team.

Four local players landed on the Middle West All-State squad, including the Latta trio of Jaycie Prine, Laraby Jennings and Kate Willaims along with Stratford standout Launa Raymo.

Behind the leadership of the Latta All-Staters, the Lady Panthers advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A State Tournament. They finished the season with a 23-14 record.

Prine hit .577 with 22 home runs, Jennings hit .537 and Willams hit .402 with 28 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

"It's always great to have players rewarded for post-season awards for their hard work. The selections of Jaycie Prine, Kate Williams and Laraby Jennings cap their successful careers at Latta," said LHS head coach Jeremy Bates. "The various adversities (Prine and Williams) both have faced were tough to deal with mentally and physically, but they persevered. With team success comes individual success and I couldn't be more happy for all of them."

Stratford head coach Tony Prichard said Raymo's defense was every bit as good as her offense.

"She is without a doubt the best defensive first baseman I have ever coached," he said.

The Middle West All-State squad will be coached by Charles Durrence of Stroud.

Five more local players were named to the Small East All-State team. They included the Asher duo of Payton Leba and Magi Melton, the Tupelo pair of Ava Sliger and Maci Gaylor and Faith Ross of Stonewall.

Sliger and Gaylor helped Tupelo advance to the Class B State Tournament where they defeated Asher in the first round before bowing out with a semifinal loss to Lookeba-Sickles.

Stonewall head coach Chase Tidwell said Ross was the prototypical All-State player.

"Deserving is an understatement," Tidwell said. "Her leadership in multiple sports, her selflessness and her talent make her the epitome of what an All-State player should be."

The Small East All-State team will be coached by Dustin Beck of Smithville.