‘Slow to make an offer’ – Barcelona reserve team coach comments on pursuit of striker

Sunday night brought heartbreak for Barcelona Atletic who went down fighting against Cordoba and failed to secure promotion to La Liga 2 at the very last hurdle.

The result means that Rafa Marquez’s men will stay in the third division of Spanish football next season, and indirectly that the squad will see a massive overhaul ahead of the new campaign.

After all, several players will look to make the jump to higher-placed teams.

At a time of uncertainty over the futures of several players of the subsidiary team, special emphasis falls on the young Pau Victor who enjoyed a stellar season on loan in Catalonia.

Clause expired

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona’s clause to sign Victor on a permanent transfer from Girona for a fee of €3 million expired on April 1.

The club are said to be interested in a manoeuvre that would see Victor sign permanently for Barcelona and Oriol Romeu move the other way, but nothing appears to have manifested thus far.

Marquez has adviced Barça to keep Pau Victor. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

With a staggering 20 goals for Barça Atletic in the third division last season, it is safe to say that the Girona starlet impressed one and all in the team’s management and convinced them of a permanent transfer.

In fact, Rafa Marquez recently revealed that he even personally advised the club to activate the clause on Victor.

“I tried to give them the advice at the beginning of the season that this boy had the potential to make it. I think we’ve been slow to make an offer, I don’t know if the negotiations will continue, it’s out of my hands. I’m trying to give my opinion.”

Uncertain times

With the subsidiary team failing to secure promotion, it is unclear if Rafa Marquez will continue as the manager next season. Planning for the new campaign, thus, becomes a big challenge.

It is indeed a no-brainer for Barcelona to pull the trigger on the prodigal 22-year-old. However, it remains to be seen if Girona are willing to accept the same fee as the purchase clause after its expiry, especially considering the player’s form.

More importantly, it is unknown if the player wishes to continue in the third division after his sensational seasons that have made bigger clubs take notice.