Slow NFL free agency start has Bears fans freaking out on Twitter

Bears Twitter freaks out in early hours of free agency

Twitter was not a happy place for Bears fans in the opening hours of free agency. The team broke the ice during the NFL’s legal tampering period by reportedly agreeing to a deal with linebacker T.J. Edwards, but things quickly cooled off for Ryan Poles and the rest of the Bears front office. Big names came off the board one by oneー like Javon Hargrave going to the 49ers and the Broncos throwing a bag at both Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powersー but the Bears were stuck with just one addition. It didn’t take long for fans to get impatient after hearing for months about how the Bears had the most salary cap space in the NFL and were going to be in on several high-profile negotiations.

Bears hibernating or sumn? — luke (@ColdWunz) March 13, 2023

Bears what happened huhhhhhhhh — BC (@BC_LUFC) March 13, 2023

This one hurts he was perfect for Bears — Romeo Santiago (@RomeoSa78417250) March 13, 2023

Poles couldâ€™ve upped them ten million — Ù (@mmmBelloqObama) March 13, 2023

There were some fans who preached patience throughout the process.

We are here making sure Bears donâ€™t Ryan Pace things. Like wasting $20mil per yr on an offensive guard.



In Poles we trust. pic.twitter.com/N6WMDB3kF8 — R-Double (@rodero105) March 13, 2023

â€œI want to be selective in FA and build thru the draftâ€



Poles has said that a million times and a lot of people either ignored it or secretly loved Ryan Pace because he spent thru FA — Matt Carlson (@mattcarlson53) March 13, 2023

NFL free agency negotiations began on Monday at 11 a.m. Teams can officially sign players to their agreed upon deals on Wednesday at 3 p.m. when the new league year begins.

