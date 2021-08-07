Slow-moving severe storm threat includes flood risk in southern Ontario

Digital Writers
·3 min read
Slow-moving severe storm threat includes flood risk in southern Ontario
Slow-moving severe storm threat includes flood risk in southern Ontario

The weekend could get off to a rather stormy start in southern Ontario. Hot and muggy conditions, along with a cold front, could trigger severe thunderstorms across the region Saturday. Because of the amount of moisture in the atmosphere and the potential for storms to be slow-moving, torrential rainfall will be the main threat with the storms, so localized flooding is a possibility. Sunday will see the chance for storms subside somewhat. Beyond the weekend, next week could feature the hottest days of the summer so far, with multiple communities feeling close to 40 for several days. A closer look, below.

SATURDAY: SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL ACROSS SOUTHERN ONTARIO

A rather sluggish cold front that snailed its way through northern Ontario is finally trekking into southern Ontario Saturday. As it swings through, it is anticipated to generate showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Some of the storms may reach severe criteria, with widespread areas seeing the risk of potent storms developing -- stretching from Windsor to Ottawa, and cottage country, as well. With abundant moisture available for the storms to tap into, torrential rainfall will be the main hazard, in addition to strong wind gusts and small hail.

eastrisksat
eastrisksat

With high PWAT (precipitable water in the atmosphere) and weak shear, these conditions will be ideal for slow-moving storms to initiate. These could bring localized flooding, too.

The storms are expected to diminish by the overnight hours. Once they move out, fog is expected to move in.

Temperature-wise, daytime highs and feels-like values will be similar to Friday, though the extreme southwest will be slightly cooler.

A secondary system, a warm front, will move into Lake Superior Saturday evening with showers, and could reach the Georgian Bay by Sunday morning with precipitation.

SUNDAY: STORM RISK SUBSIDES, TEMPERATURES CONTINUE THEIR SURGE

Sunday will see the threat for thunderstorms surface again, but at present time, any that do develop in the afternoon are expected to remain below severe criteria. The main threats will be heavy downpours -- with high PWAT in place -- gusty winds, and some small hail.

eastrisksun
eastrisksun

The heat and muggy conditions will continue. Parts of the extreme southwest will top 30°C, but the rest of the region won't be far behind with daytime highs approaching the 30-degree mark.

Humidity will continue to be a factor, however, so most places will be feeling well into the 30s, nearly 40 in the southwest and far eastern Ontario.

day2
day2

LOOK AHEAD: MORE SHOWERS, COULD BE HOTTEST WEEK OF THE SUMMER

All this building humidity will gradually boost the region's PWAT, meaning any showers that do spring up will be heavier and longer-lived.

Monday and Tuesday look particularly likely to be a rainy one for many people, particularly from the afternoon into the evening.

PWAT ON (Aug. 6)
PWAT ON (Aug. 6)

Meanwhile, the heat and humidity will continue to build to uncomfortable and even dangerous levels through the week.

In fact, next week should be the hottest week of the summer across southern Ontario and Quebec. Temperatures will remain locked into the upper 20s and lower 30s, with a humidex in the high-30s and low-40s for much of the week. It will be very humid.

The culprit will be a ridge of high-pressure parked by the southeastern U.S. In atmospheric terms, it will have the effect of ushering warmer southwesterly winds up into southern Ontario for several days.

ON Tuesday heat
ON Tuesday heat

When planning for next week, people should expect to have to limit outdoor activities and make active preparations to keep cool.

Thumbnail courtesy of Robert V., taken in Tecumseh, Ont.

Check back as we continue to monitor the long-range forecast

Recommended Stories

  • Ferocious storms to erupt across the central United States

    As August gets underway across the United States, millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms this weekend in the Plains and Midwest. This severe weather potential comes after thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Friday and Friday night, bringing gusty winds to South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. This includes gusts past 70 mph near Reliance and Stephan, South Dakota, as well as reports of trees and tree limbs down near Fitchburg, Wisconsin, and Lee

  • Chaos reigns as leaked chicken fat slickens Mississippi streets

    Earlier this week in New Albany, Mississippi, chaos ruled the day. Drivers careened across highways and city streets, unable to control their vehicles. Old ladies attempting to cross the street were met with a surface slicker than an ice rink. Emergency crews barked orders at passersby, all standing nearby in an attempt to witness... The Slickening.

  • Climate Change Could Shut Down A Vital Ocean Current, Study Finds

    Its collapse would trigger severe and potentially irreversible consequences around the world.

  • Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

    An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday. A single spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.

  • Bill Belichick delivers hilarious line about rainy weather practices

    Bill Belichick delivered his thoughts on the weather as only he could.

  • Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

    People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California found themselves facing a weekend of fear as wildfires threatened to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. The Dixie Fire that incinerated much of the gold rush-era town of Greenville threatened more than 10,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. It was the largest current wildland blaze in the nation and the third-largest in recorded California history, according to the state Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.

  • What happens when you allow hundreds of snake hunters in the Everglades? You get a winner

    We have a winner! And it wasn’t the python.

  • An Ohio family accidentally threw out $25,000 while cleaning their grandmother's home but miraculously managed to recover it

    The waste collection agency in Lorain County, Ohio, helped the family sieve through tons of trash, and found the packet of cash.

  • The Dixie Fire is now the 3rd largest wildfire in California history

    Wildfires are expanding in Northern California after destroying communities nestled in the Sierras on Wednesday night and Thursday, with the Dixie Fire now ranking as the third largest blaze in state history. Why it matters: Yet again, California is giving the country a lesson in what climate change looks like after just 1.2°C (2.16°F) of global warming. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe West is in the midst of a brutally hot

  • Study warns of 'irreversible transition' in ocean currents that could rapidly freeze parts of North America

    A large system of ocean currents in the Atlantic has been disrupted due to human-caused climate change, scientists reported in a new study.

  • ‘It’s getting dire’: Draught-stricken California tourist town resorts to porta potties and water deliveries by train to survive

    Residents have begun trucking in water for hundreds of dollars

  • 3 lessons for forest towns as wildfire destroys historic Greenville, California

    The Dixie Fire devastated rural Greenville, California, a town of 800 residents, on Aug. 4, 2021. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty ImagesA wildfire burning in dry mountain forest swept through the Gold Rush town of Greenville, California, on Aug. 4, reducing neighborhoods and the historic downtown to charred rubble. Hours earlier, the sheriff had warned Greenville’s remaining residents to get out immediately as strong, gusty winds drove the Dixie Fire toward town. At the same time, firefighters were a

  • If You Live in These States, the USDA Wants You to Kill This Bug

    Some bugs you probably have no problem squashing, whether it's because they're bothering you or really grossing you out. But others, with their stunning colors or intricate wings may give you pause. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is warning that one of the most uniquely beautiful bugs can actually be extremely detrimental and it now lurks in almost 20 percent of states in the country. In fact, if you see it, the USDA is asking you

  • Friendly humpback whale gives woman the experience of a lifetime

    Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.

  • Warm waters further threaten depleted Maine shrimp fishery

    Maine's long-shuttered shrimp fishing business has a chance to reopen in the coming winter, but the warming of the ocean threatens to keep the industry shut down. Maine shrimp were once a winter delicacy, but the fishery has been shut down since 2013. Scientists have said environmental conditions in the warming Gulf of Maine are inhospitable for the cold water-loving shrimp.

  • Bow fisherman shatters carp record; ‘A straight-up monster’

    A Missouri bow fisherman has shattered the state record with the recent catch of a 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp at Lake Perry.

  • Beloved NYC owl dies after being hit by maintenance vehicle

    Barry arrived in Central Park in October, becoming an instant celebrity and a beacon of hope for New Yorkers amid the pandemic.

  • Greenland mass ice-melting event is latest worrisome sign of climate crisis

    In recent days, Greenland’s massive ice sheet has been melting at twice its average summer rate, shedding enough water to cover the entire state of Florida with 5 inches of water, research from Danish scientists shows.

  • The difference between climate change and global warming

    These terms are often used interchangeably to describe the warming of earth, but that's not exactly accurate.

  • It’s ‘baby copperhead season’ — what to know about NC’s most common venomous snake

    When are baby copperheads born? Are they more dangerous than adults? What’s the best way to avoid all copperheads? We have answers.