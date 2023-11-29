Slow Horses boss shares why Gary Oldman looks worse every season

Apple TV+

Slow Horses boss Will Smith has revealed why Gary Oldman's character looks worse every season.

The critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series sees the acting stalwart become miserable intelligence officer Jackson Lamb, who is responsible for the MI5 rejects that have botched their job but haven't been sacked. The highly-anticipated third season debuted today (November 29).

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Smith explained why Oldman appears more dishevelled as the show has gone on and praised the Darkest Hour actor for his dedication to the unique role.

"He's leaning into the grunge of the character. He loves that. He loves the grime and he's got no vanity about playing him," he began.

"He'll be topless, washing in the sink with whatever squirt he can get from the Fairy Liquid bottle. That's just the joy, he just embraces the character and inhabits it and that's his genius. He's a properly transformational actor.

"He becomes that person to the point where, when I chance upon Gary in another show — I caught a bit of Tinker the other night — and it's literally like a different person. Because he's so still as George Smiley and so composed and keeping it all in, whereas Lamb is just all out. He's remarkable."

Ahead of its latest instalment, Slow Horses season 3 was awarded a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing, ten reviews from critics have been collected — with glowing praise for the popular spy thriller.

The new season will see the return of Lamb's misfits, including Jack Lowden's fan-favourite agent River Cartwright, as well as some new additions. Gangs of London's Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù will become the former head of security at the British embassy, alongside Fantastic Beasts star Katherine Waterson, who will play a new MI5 agent.

Slow Horses season 3 begins today, November 29, on Apple TV+. Seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed now. A fourth season has been greenlit.





