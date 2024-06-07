Advertisement

Slovenia's Kristjan Ceh wins the discus throw in an elite field at the European championships

andrew dampf
·2 min read
Kristjan Ceh, of Slovenia, makes an attempt in the men's discus throw final at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Kristjan Ceh, of Slovenia, gets a kiss after winning the gold medal in the men's discus throw final at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Mykolas Alekna, of Lithuania, makes an attempt in the men's discus throw final at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Laura García-Caro, of Spain, starts celebrating before realizing she has been overtaken by Lyudmila Olyanovska, of Ukraine, left, letting escape the bronze medal on the finish line in the women's 20 km race walk at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Silver medalist Valentina Trapletti, left, and gold medalist Antonella Palmisano, both of Italy, celebrate after finishing the women's 20 km race walk at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Sharlene Mawdsley of Ireland, on the ground, reacts after crossing the finish line to win the 4 X 400 meters relay mixed final at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Yaroslava Mahuchikh, of Ukraine, makes an attempt in the women's high jump qualification at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Nafissatou Thiam, of Belgium, makes an attempt in the heptatlon high jump the heptatlon high jump at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Zita Urban, of Hungary, left,competes in a women's 3000 meters steeplechase heat at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Athletes competing in the women's 20 km race walk go over a mosaic dating from the Mussolini fascist era, at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Friday, June 7, 2024. The inscription on the mosaic reads in Italian "Duce a Noi" which can be translated as "Leader of us". (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Jessica Schilder, of the Netherlands, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's shot put final at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Athletes compete in the women's 5000 meters final at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ROME (AP) — Former world champion Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia won the discus throw amid a world-class field on the opening night of the European athletics championships Friday.

Ceh’s throw reached 68.08 meters to put him ahead of Lukas Weisshaidinger of Austria (67.70) and Mykolas Alekna (67.48), the Lithuanian who broke the nearly 30-year-old world record in April.

Ceh won the world title in 2022 and took silver behind Sweden’s Daniel Stahl at last year’s worlds.

“I finally got my self-confidence back,” Ceh said after receiving a congratulatory kiss from his girlfriend, Estonian hammer thrower Anna Maria Orel. “Everybody was talking about Alekna. … He is the world record holder so everybody wants to beat him. I think it is going to be something big in Paris.”

With less than 50 days before the Paris Olympics, many athletes are using the Euros as a warmup, or a test rehearsal. Most don't want to peak in Rome but are saving their best for Paris.

Stahl (66.84) finished fourth.

Alekna said he “felt tired after so many events.

“I need some rest,” Alekna added. “It is a lesson. I was not surprised by Kristjan’s performance, he is a good thrower and he deserves it.”

Olympic champion Antonella Palmisano and Valentina Trapletti finished 1-2 in the 20-kilometer race walk, after which Palmisano put a tiara on her head to celebrate before her home fans.

“I had been a bit sad because there's little attention paid to race walking. But today I saw the fans really enthusiastic,” Palmisano said.

Lyudmila Olyanovska of Ukraine passed Laura Garcia-Caro of Spain in the final steps to take bronze.

Garcia-Caro was already celebrating an anticipated medal and raised her arm just when Olyanovska caught her by surprise and passed her.

There was also an Italian gold in the 5,000, with Nadia Battocletti clocking a championship record 14:35.29.

Ireland won the 4x400 mixed relay for its first gold at Euros since since Sonia O’Sullivan swept the 5,000 and 10,000 in 1998.

In the women’s shot put, Jessica Schilder and Jorinde Van Klinken led a 1-2 for the Netherlands ahead of Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany.

The six-day championships end next Wednesday.

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games