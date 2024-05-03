Advertisement
Slovenian triple jumper Snezana Rodic in images

Richard Suter
High-flying

(FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Slovenia’s Snezana Rodic began competing on the track in 2003, making her mark in the women’s triple jump while gaining attention worldwide.

Snezana Rodic

(YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(Photo by YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(Photo by YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/GettyImages)
Snezana Rodic

(ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP via Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(Photo by YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Snezana Rodic

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
