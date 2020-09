Slovenian Pogacar's home village celebrates Tour victory

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT

VIDEO SHOWS: PEOPLE IN TADEJ POGACAR'S HOME VILLAGE OF KOMENDA, SLOVENIA CELEBRATE HIS VICTORY IN THE TOUR DE FRANCE

SHOWS: KOMENDA, SLOVENIA (SEPTEMBER 20, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. VARIOUS OF CYCLING FANS BLARING HORNS, SIRENS, BEATING DRUMS AND WAVING FLAGS AS THEY WAIT FOR TADEJ POGACAR TO BE CROWNED THE 2020 TOUR DE FRANCE WINNER

2. PEOPLE SITTING IN BEER GARDEN, SOME HOLDING FLAGS, AUDIO OF HORNS AND SIRENS

3. VARIOUS OF PEOPLE WATCHING THE FINAL STAGE OF THE TOUR DE FRANCE ON TELEVISION

4. PEOPLE WATCHING TELEVISION, CHEERING, SOME WAVING FLAGS / PEOPLE SINGING SLOVENIAN NATIONAL ANTHEM AS POGACAR (NOT ON SCREEN) IS ON PODIUM

5. FAN USING A HAND OPERATED SIREN AS OTHER FANS APPLAUD AND WAVE FLAGS

6. FANS CELEBRATING BY SPRAYING CHAMPAGNE

STORY: People in Tadej Pogacar's home village were celebrating on Sunday (September 20) as they watched one of their own claim the Tour de France yellow jersey.

The Slovenian village of Komenda was in party mode as Pogacar pulled off one the biggest coups in Tour de France history and his boldness and talent have been widely acclaimed.

The Slovenian, who celebrates his 22nd birthday on Monday (September 21), is the youngest Tour winner since Henri Cornet in 1904 and the first debutant to win the race since Laurent Fignon in 1983.

Despite early setbacks, Pogacar managed to turn the tables and tear apart his main rival - and compatriot - Primoz Roglic's pre-written script.

Pogacar leapfrogged Roglic in the general classification right at the end of a memorable time trial on Saturday (September 19).

