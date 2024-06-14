Slovenia Wonderkid To Train With Inter Milan First Team In Preseason

Slovenia Wonderkid To Train With Inter Milan First Team In Preseason

Teenage Slovenian midfielder Luka Topalovic will train with the Inter Milan senior squad during preseason this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that Topalovic will then play with the Primavera side next season.

Slovenian teenager Topalovic is a player who’s come onto Inter’s radar in a big way.

The Nerazzurri have not been the only club to show interest in Topalovic’s signature. But they are on the verge of winning the race to sign him.

Topalovic only recently turned eighteen years of age. However, he has already been a regular in Domzela’s first team for several years.

Having made his first senior appearance for the Slovenian club in 2022, Topalovic has made a total of 51 appearances. He has scored three goals and made six assists for the club.

Topalovic has yet to win a cap for Slovenia’s senior team.

However, the 18-year-old has been a regular at various youth team levels, up to Under-19.

Slovenia is also the nationality of former Inter captain Samir Handanovic, who retired from football last summer.

Now Inter have an agreement in hand to sign Topalovic. It is only a matter of time before the Slovenian makes the move.

But the question then is what Inter’s plans are for the teenage midfielder.

According to the Gazzetta, Topalovic will get experience with the senior team right away.

The newspaper report that the 18-year-old will participate in the preseason training with senior teammates.

Topalovic can also help make up the numbers whilst there are some players returning late from international tournaments.

However, naturally, Inter’s plan is not to have Topalovic go straight into the first team next season.

Rather, the teenager will begin life at Inter by playing for the Primavera or Under-19 team starting next season.