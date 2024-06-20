Slovenia v Serbia LIVE: Euro 2024 team news and line-ups as Dusan Tadic starts

Serbia take on Slovenia in the other match of Group C (Getty Images)

Serbia were narrowly beaten in their opening match against England football, but will have a chance to get their Euro 2024 campaign up and running against Slovenia.

After the first round of fixtures, England topped the group, with Denmark second, after their 1-1 draw against Slovenia.

Slovenia wore black armbands during their Euro 2024 opener to pay tribute to Matija Sarkic who passed away aged 26 on Saturday.

Serbia had their chances against England, and Aleksandar Mitrovic had a shot that went just wide, and the country will be hoping he can find the form he has shown for Fulham and in the Saudi Pro League.

Euro 2024: Serbia vs Slovenia

Serbia vs Slovenia set to kick off at 2pm BST at Allianz Arena, Munich

Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko

Serbia XI: Rajković; Veljković, Milenković, Pavlović; Živković, Ilic, Lukic, Mladenović; Tadić; Mitrović, Vlahović

Serbia v Slovenia starting line-ups and team news

13:08 , Jack Rathborn

Slovenia are unchanged, but Serbia make three changes.

And there’s a big one: Dusan Tadić replaces Sergej Milinković-Savić.

Nemanja Gudelj is out and in comes Ivan Ilic, while Filip Mladenovic starts with Juventus star Filip Kostic dropping out due to injury.

Serbia v Slovenia team news

13:03 , Luke Baker

The teams are out and here how they’ll line up

Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko

Serbia XI: Rajković; Veljković, Milenković, Pavlović; Živković, Ilic, Lukic, Mladenović; Tadić; Mitrović, Vlahović

Euro 2024: Slovenia v Serbia

12:55 , Jack Rathborn

12:45 , Sonia Twigg

Uefa have opened an investigation into allegations of racist and discriminatory chanting by Serbia fans during England’s 1-0 win in their Euro 2024 opener in Gelsenkirchen.

England players were reportedly targeted with racist abuse while the Kosovo football federation complained to Uefa about flags, chants and banners which contained “political, chauvinistic and racist messages against Kosovo”.

Uefa confirmed an ethics and disciplinary inspector would conduct an investigation into “alleged discriminatory behaviour” by Serbian fans, with the process set to take a number of weeks to conclude.

Serbia were also charged for throwing objects inside the stadium and displaying a banner that “transmitted a provocative message unfit for a sports event” at the Veltins Arena.

12:36 , Jack Rathborn

Serbia have threatened to pull out of Euro 2024 if alleged offensive chanting from Albania and Croatia fans goes unpunished.

Croatia and Albania supporters have been accused of singing anti-Serbian songs, reportedly including the words “Kill the Serbs” during the entertaining 2-2 draw between the teams in Hamburg.

The Serbian Football Association released a statement in the aftermath, and the general secretary of the organisation, Jovan Surbatovic, said: “What happened is scandalous and we will ask Uefa for sanctions, even at the cost of not continuing the competition.

Predicted line-ups

12:30 , Sonia Twigg

Serbia: Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Lukic, Gudelj, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milinkovic-Savic; Mitrovic.

Slovenia: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

12:15 , Sonia Twigg

Seven people were arrested after clashes broke out between fans of rival teams England and Serbia just hours before the teams’ opening game.

The first weekend of Euro 2024 was marred by violence after fans were left bloodied as tables were thrown and glasses smashed during the carnage outside the Aleppo bar in the city of Gelsenkirchen.

One football supporter was pictured with blood streaming down his face.

A Gelsenkirchen police spokesman told the BBC seven Serbian citizens were taken into custody.

It comes just hours after a shooting in Hamburg that saw a man taken to hospital. He was shot by police after he threatened officers with a pick axe and an incendiary device.

Slovenia vs Serbia team news

11:55 , Sonia Twigg

Slovenia have no fresh injury concerns after their opening game, so expect a similar line-up to the one that started their draw against Denmark.

Benjamin Sesko remains the talisman, with Oblak the undroppable ‘keeper and goalscorer Janza likely to keep his place at left-back.

For Serbia, winger Filip Kostic limped off in the first half of the loss against England, so he will be a doubt, but there are no other injury concerns.

Serbia’s defence, especially Pavlovic, were run ragged at times in the first half against England, and though they recovered well, that may be the area in which changes are made. Players such as Milinkovic-Savic, Vlahovic and Mitrovic remain undroppable, though Tadic might come in to the starting side against a weaker opposition, and Mladenovic impressed during his cameo after replacing Kostic.

Slovenia v Serbia TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online

11:40 , Sonia Twigg

When is Slovenia v Serbia?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Thursday 20 June at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What TV channel is it on?

Slovenia v Serbia will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X with coverage starting at 1pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

Slovenia v Serbia TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight

11:20 , Sonia Twigg

Slovenia and Serbia face off in a crucial Euro 2024 match as both look to consolidate their positions in Group C.

Slovenia drew 1-1 in an impressive performance against Denmark in their opening match, with Erik Janza scoring an equaliser late on after Christian Eriksen had scored a dream opener three years after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

That result put them one point above Serbia, who lost 1-0 in a tense encounter against England in Gelsenkirchen. They recovered well after a poor first half, but couldn’t find an equaliser despite great efforts from Dusan Vlahovic and accomplished performances from Mladenovic, Kostic and others.

That results means that Slovenia, Serbia and Denmark all sit within one point of each other in Group C, making every result, and potentially every goal, vitally important as they battle to see who finishes second and third.

Serbia vs Slovenia

Monday 17 June 2024 16:32 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of all the latest Euro 2024 news and build up ahead of Serbia vs Slovenia.

Serbia were beaten 1-0 by England in their opening match, while Slovenia played out a 1-1 draw against Denmark.