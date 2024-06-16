Slovenia vs Denmark: Preview, predictions and lineups

Slovenia take on Denmark in their Euro 2024 opener on Sunday afternoon, with both sides desperate to kick their campaign off with victory.

Having qualified for their first European Championship since 2000, Slovenia know all about their first group stage opponents Denmark. The two nations were in the same group during qualifying, both finishing on exactly 22 points. However, the Scandinavians came out on top in the head-to-head meetings with a 1-1 draw and 2-1 victory.

Denmark, who won the competition in 1992, are aiming to go a step further than they did at the delayed Euro 2020. Kasper Hjulmand's side reached the semi-final three years ago and could have taken part in the showpiece event at Wembley if it wasn't for an iffy England penalty.

With Denmark coming up against the Three Lions again, as well as the tricky Serbia, a victory against Slovenia would be massive in their bid for safe passage to the knockout stages.

Here is 90min's guide to the Group C fixture between Slovenia and Denmark.

Last meeting: Denmark 2-1 Slovenia (17 November 2023) - Euro 2024 qualifying

Slovenia team news

Having just signed a new deal with RB Leipzig amid interest from Premier League giants, Benjamin Sesko will be aiming to light Euro 2024 up for Slovenia this summer. The striker scored in his last seven Bundesliga matches of last season and will be the focal point for FIFA's 57th-ranked side.

Skipper Jan Oblak is Slovenia's other star in between the sticks and the Atletico Madrid stopper may be called upon frequently this Sunday.

Slovenia predicted lineup vs Denmark

Slovenia predicted lineup (4-4-2): Oblak; Karnicnik, Blazic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Elsnik, Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

Denmark team news

Denmark have called upon their tried and trusted usuals for Euro 2024, with Kasper Schemichel still in between the sticks. Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer and Jannik Vestergaard are among the central defenders, with Andreas Christensen potentially playing in the defensive midfield role he has become accustomed to at Barcelona.

Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020, will start in midfield, with his Manchester United teammate Rasmus Hojlund the go-to striker for goals. However, Wolfsburg's Jonas Wind could also start up top after providing 20 goal contributions in all competitions last term.

Denmark predicted lineup (5-3-2): Schmeichel; Maehle, Andersen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Eriksen, Christensen, Hojbjerg; Wind, Hojlund.

Having faced one another twice during qualifying, it's safe to say that Sunday's meeting is likely to be a close affair. The battle in Slovenia finished 1-1 and the clash in Copenhagen saw Denmark run out narrow 2-1 winners.

However, Denmark's experience at major tournaments may prove decisive come the meeting in Stuttgart, with Slovenia having never beaten the Danes. It's going to be a tight one, but Hjulmand's side may just come out on top.