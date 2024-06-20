Slovenia Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Analysis

Slovenia kept their hopes of knockout qualification alive despite conceding a late goal in a 1-1 draw with Serbia. What are their remaining Euro 2024 fixtures?

Group C is an interesting one, with four teams who would realistic think they can advance to the knockout stages. Slovenia are one, though they may be considered the underdogs. Then there’s England, runners-up of Euro 2020 and high up the list of tournament favourites. Denmark made it to the semi-finals at Euro 2020 and will be hoping to go at least one further. And then there’s Serbia, who are among the new dark horses of tournament football. What are Slovenia’s chances?

Group C – Matchweek One

Slovenia and Denmark faced off in qualifying for Euro 2024, with one draw and a win for the Danes. Slovenia still haven’t won against Denmark, also losing their first four matches in this fixture.

Group C – Matchweek Two

Slovenia have faced Serbia four times since the nation became independent, and this is actually a more evenly-matched fixture. Both sides have won once with two draws. However, Serbia have had the upper hand of late with a win just two years ago in the Nations League.

Group C – Matchweek Three

Slovenia faced England at the 2010 World Cup, with the Three Lions winning 1-0 — their only victory of the group stage. In total, Slovenia have taken on England six times, losing five with one draw.