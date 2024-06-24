Slovenia coach fears England will bite back after heavy criticism

Handout photo provided by UEFA shows Slovenia head coach Matjaz Kek speaking during a press conference at Cologne Stadium ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Euro 2024 Group C soccer match against England. Uefa Handout/PA Media/dpa

Slovenia coach Matjaž Kek still sees England as big contenders to win the European Championship despite their lacklustre showings so far.

The two teams meet on Tuesday with England top of Group C after a lucky 1-0 win over Serbia and drab 1-1 draw with Denmark. Slovenia have two points from their two games and could snatch top spot off Gareth Southgate's 2021 runners-up if Denmark fail to beat Serbia.

"I see England as one of the favourites for the title," Kek told a news conference on Monday in Cologne.

"The tournament is still long, we're only in the group stage. I wouldn't question their team or the quality of the individual players."

England beat Slovenia 1-0 at the 2010 World Cup to make the knock-out stages.

