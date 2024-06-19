Slovenia coach: '11 players not enough' against aggressive Serbia

Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek reacts on the touchlines during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group C soccer match between Slovenia and Denmark at Stuttgart Arena. Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Slovenia coach Matjaž Kek said that "11 players will not be enough" to face an aggressive Serbia in their second Euro 2024 group stage match on Thursday.

"We know that 11 players will not be enough tomorrow because of the high tempo, the aggressiveness. We're working out how to keep a high tempo for 90 minutes against an opponent like Serbia," he said at a news conference on Wednesday, inferring substitutes would be key.

Slovenia will try to build on a 1-1 draw with Denmark while Serbia, which used to be part of Yugoslavia with the Slovenians, are on the back foot after the opening 1-0 loss to England.

"We talked about the game with Denmark. We know the second half was much better than the first one, so we'll try and replicate that tomorrow. We've received some input from our staff and we'll stick to that," Slovenia defender Petar Stojanović said.

He added that his recent muscular issues "are no problem" and that he is available for the game. He started the match against Denmark and was taken off in the 67th minute.