Slovakia vs Ukraine: Preview, predictions and lineups

Slovakia will look to build on their famous victory over Belgium when they take on Ukraine in their second outing in Group E.

Ivan Schranz's goal and a helping hand from VAR saw Slovakia secure their greatest European Championship result against an underwhelming Belgium team, with FIFA's 48th-ranked side aiming to reach the knockout stages for only the second time as an independent nation.

Meanwhile, Ukraine are looking to bounce back from a dismal 3-0 opening defeat to Romania, with Serhiy Rebrov's side still harbouring hopes of making it beyond the group stage. After a torrid display last time out, the Euro 2020 quarter-finalists can ill-afford defeat against Slovakia.

Here's 90min's preview of Slovakia vs Ukraine at Euro 2024.

Slovakia vs Ukraine H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Slovakia 4-1 Ukraine (16 November 2018) - UEFA Nations League

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine on TV and live stream

Slovakia team news

Slovakia are unlikely to change much from their heroic win over Belgium, especially across the backline. High-profile stars Martin Dubravka, Milan Skriniar and David Hancko were all magnificent en route to a clean sheet.

Ondrej Duda was withdrawn in the 94th minute through injury but it's difficult to decipher whether that was a genuine concern or merely a bit of time-wasting. If fit, he should start alongside Stanislav Lobotka and Juraj Kucka in midfield.

Slovakia predicted lineup vs Ukraine

Slovakia predicted lineup vs Ukraine (4-3-3): Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin.

Ukraine team news

Rebrov may be tempted to make wholesale changes following a difficult day at the office against Romania, but he should keep faith in the majority of his stars. Up top, Artem Dovbyk, Mykhailo Mudryk and Georgiy Sudakov shouldn't lose their places.

Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko remains a doubt having missed the recent defeat with injury. If he's unavailable, Oleksandr Zinchenko will have to fill in at left-back instead of operating in midfield.

Ukraine predicted lineup vs Slovakia (4-2-3-1): Lunin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Malinovsky, Stepanenko; Tsygankov, Sudakov, Mudryk; Dovbyk.

Slovakia vs Ukraine score prediction

There is no doubting which side will be in more confident mood heading into this one, with Slovakia currently sat proudly atop cloud nine after their scalp. What was most impressive about their display was the defensive resilience they showed against some elite forwards.

However, there should be a reaction of some description from Ukraine, who have to play without fear against Slovakia. Knowing that third place could be enough to secure qualification, all hope is not lost just yet.

This one could be a tight affair, with little to separate the two teams.