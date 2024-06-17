Slovakia seal first major Euro 2024 upset with 1-0 win over Belgium

Slovakia's Lukas Haraslin (L) and Belgium's Leandro Trossard battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena. Swen Pförtner/dpa

Slovakia shocked Belgium 1-0 in the first major upset at Euro 2024 as two Romelu Lukaku goals for the Red Devils were nullified upon video review.

Belgium's Jeremy Doku gifted Slovakia the early opening goal from Ivan Schranz. Lukaku missed several chances, had one goal in the 56th disallowed for offside and another in the 87th because Lois Openda was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up.

Slovakia held on for a famous victory as they handed Belgium a first defeat in the 15th match since Domenico Tedesco became coach in February 2023.

It was an early setback for the ambitious Red Devils around Kevin De Bruyne, who have zero points in Group E, along with Ukraine who were crushed 3-0 by Romania earlier Monday.

Slovakia claimed a seventh-minute lead when Doku played a terrible pass into his own penalty area. Schranz pounced and back-heeled to Juraj Kucka whose shot was saved by Koen Casteels, but the ball fell for Schranz to slot home from a tight left angle.

The next howler came in the 21st when Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka played the ball straight at Belgium's Leandro Trossard, who however fired over the bar.

Dubravka had earlier saved well from Lukaku and then pushed the star striker's effort wide before the opening goal. After missing further chances, Lukaku slid in to convert from close range in the 56th but the widely celebrated goal was nullified because he was offside.

Substitute Johan Bakayoko's shot was cleared on the goal-line by David Hancko, and Belgium's agony was complete when Lukaku's stunning drive into the top left corner was also ruled out upon review for Openda's handball.

