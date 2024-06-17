Slovakia Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Game Analysis

Slovakia have qualified for three consecutive European Championship finals for the first time in their history and started Euro 2024 with a huge 1-0 win over Belgium in their opening game.

Group E sees Slovakia drawn alongside Beligum, Romania and Ukraine, hoping to go one step further than Euro 2020 and make it past the group stages and into the knockout rounds. Having failed to qualify for five consecutive tournaments, Slovakia have now made it to the finals in 2016, 2020 and now 2024.

In 2016, they made it to the last 16 as the best placed third place side but were beaten by Germany and in 2020, they failed to make it past the group despite winning their opening game against Poland. But what awaits them in 2024?

Group E – Matchweek One

This will be the first competitive meeting between Belgium and Slovakia, with the three other head-to-head fixtures involving these two teams all being international friendlies. Both matches in 2002 and 2006 finished as 1-1 draws, while the most recent meeting saw Belgium come out victorious thanks to goals from Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens in 2013.

Group E – Matchweek Two

Group E Date Fixture Ground 21/06 Slovakia vs Ukraine (2pm) Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf *All times BST

Meetings have been frequent between these two nations since 2002, with the two countries going head-to-head eight times. Most recently, they played home and away in the Nations League with both sides winning one apiece. This will be the first time that they face each other at a major tournament.

Group E – Matchweek Three

Group E Date Fixture Ground 26/06 Slovakia vs Romania (5pm) Waldstadion, Frankfurt *All times BST

There have been eight meetings between these sides since Slovakia became an independent country in 1993, with Slovakia failing to win on all eight occasions (D4, L4). These two were both in the same European Championship qualifying groups for both the 1996 and 2000 tournaments, with Romania winning three and drawing one of the four head-to-heads.