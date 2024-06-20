Slovakia have euphoria under control ahead of Ukraine clash

Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona reacts on the touchline during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena. Swen Pförtner/dpa

Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona said the euphoria after shocking Euro 2024 Group E favourites Belgium is under control ahead of the clash against Ukraine on Friday.

The Slovakians defeated Belgium 1-0 and have the same three points as group leaders Romania, who face the Belgians on Saturday.

"I don't think it was difficult to prepare the players mentally. The euphoria lasted a few hours, but three points will definitely not be enough to advance. There is no reason to celebrate yet. We are fully focused on the match," he told a news conference on Thursday.

At Euro 2020, Slovakia also won the opener, then against Poland, but lost the following two games and failed to reach the knock-out stages.

"Three years ago, we got knocked out after our first win, but that's football. It can be cruel. But while we have the opportunity to advance, we will do the maximum to be successful," midfielder Ondrej Duda said.

Slovakia famously lifted the trophy as part of Czechoslovakia in 1976, also coming third at the tournaments of 1960 and 1980. Since they started competing as an independent nation, their best result was reaching the last 16 in 2016.

Calzona said: "Our greatest strength is humility. We have to give 110% if we want to please our people."

He added that all players are to fit to face Ukraine, who will be looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat in their opener against Romania.

Duda said: "It's going to be a like a small final for us. For me, every game in the tournament is like that. Both teams are going to want to win. It's hard to say how it's going to turn out, but we're going to do everything we can to win the game."