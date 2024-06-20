Slot's STYLE, Konate the BEST, new boss on coaches - Liverpool FC news recap

Slot's STYLE, Konate the BEST, new boss on coaches - Liverpool FC news recap

Here’s our Liverpool FC news recap for Thursday 20th June. The Arne Slot era is underway and Ibrahima Konaté had some interesting quotes.

Arne Slot talks style

Arne Slot talked about his playing style in his first interview as the new Liverpool head coach. Here’s what he said.

Liverpool released the first Arne Slot interview on Wednesday. It saw the new head coach speak about all sorts - including how you can expect his side to play.

Arne Slot

Slot makes it clear that he was hired to somewhat continue what Jurgen Klopp had the team doing. Things will be slightly different, though.

"Yeah, it is my style but I think it is the style of many modern coaches at the moment: we were all a bit inspired because of the rivalry between City and Liverpool," said Slot.

Konate on being the 'best'

Bournemouth v Liverpool Premier League 21/01/2024. Ibrahima Konate 5 of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England on 21 January 2024. Bournemouth Vitality Stadium Dorset England Editorial use only DataCo restrictions apply See www.football-dataco.com , Copyright: xGrahamxHuntx PSI-18861-0191

Ibrahima Konate suffered through an indifferent end to the club season with Liverpool, last appearing in the Premier League starting XI during the disastrous Merseyside derby defeat to Everton in April.

The 25-year-old was withdrawn by then-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the encounter and had to contend with a place on the bench for the rest of the campaign.

Nonetheless, the France defender has shrugged off concerns over his form as Les Bleus gear up for their second Euro 2024 group stage match against The Netherlands on Friday.

New GK coach

Fabian Otte

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed the club’s new goalkeeping coach is Fabian Otte.

The German will join after the Copa America, where he is currently working with the United States men’s national team.

Otte was recruited by the USMNT in January as head of goalkeeping, overseeing coaching pathways for all men’s youth team goalkeepers as well as working in Gregg Berhalter’s first-team set up.

He had been expected to stay with the USMNT until the 2026 World Cup but brings an early end to his spell Stateside after his surprise recruitment by Liverpool.

The 33-year-old had a nomadic playing career, appearing in England for Blyth Spartans at one stage, and also featured in his native Germany, the United States, Netherlands and New Zealand.

Slot to use Djokovic example

Arne Slot, Liverpool manager

Arne Slot has revealed he uses examples set by record men’s tennis grand slam winner Novak Djokovic to inspire his players.

Slot, 45, has finally been unveiled as Liverpool’s new head coach, giving an interview to the club’s in-house media channel which was released on Wednesday afternoon.

After three success-laden years at Feyenoord - where he won the Eredivisie title, the KNVB Beker (Dutch cup) and two Dutch manager of the year awards - Slot was selected as the chosen one by Liverpool to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp.

