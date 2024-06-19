Slot's FIRST signing, Salah's heirs NAMED, Hancko move BACKED, Guehi race ON, - Liverpool transfer news today

This is our recap of Liverpool transfer news for today (Wednesday, June 19). We have updates on Marc Guehi, David Hancko, Alvin Ayman, and more.

With Jurgen Klopp's departure and Arne Slot's arrival, the Reds are actively pursuing multiple targets to retool their squad.

Ayman deal close

Liverpool are finalising the signing of highly-rated young Wolves star Alvin Ayman.

That’s according to The Secret Scout, which claims the 16-year-old could end up costing a compensation fee of £1.5 million if the deal is completed.

Ayman, who can play centre back or defensive midfield, is understood to have travelled with the Wolves first-team squad for a Premier League fixture against Manchester City last season although he didn’t make the matchday squad.

He did however make seven appearances in the Under-18 Premier League last season, per Transfermarkt, and featured at the base of midfield against Liverpool in a 4-2 win.

The player was also called up to the Premier League 2 squad, playing twice for the Wolves under-21s last season.

Ayman moved to Wolves in the summer of 2023 from Bradford City, having first signed scholarship terms with the Yorkshire side in 2022.

Ex-Red names Salah's heirs

Former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince has named the two players he would choose to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

The Egyptian has been linked with a summer exit after consistent links with the Saudi Pro League but appears set to stay on Merseyside, with the 32-year-old all but confirming his plans for next season on social media.

However, with his contract expiring in 2025 and no negotiations over a new deal as of yet, Salah's future remains up in the air beyond next term.

Even should the winger sign a new deal with the Reds to take his stay beyond next summer, Liverpool will need to replace Salah one day.

Former Red Ince, who played 81 games for Liverpool, believes that there are two perfect heirs to Salah's throne at Anfield, both of whom are currently plying their trade in the Premier League.

Speaking to Bet365 about Salah's future, Ince revealed that both West Ham's Mohammed Kudus and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto would be perfect replacements for the Egyptian king.

Mohammed Kudus West Ham

MARC GUEHI EYED BY LIVERPOOL

Crystal Palace are ready to fight to keep hold of star defender Marc Guehi this summer amid significant interest from Liverpool and a handful of other Premier League sides.

Guehi has enjoyed a superb season with the Eagles and thrived once Oliver Glasner took over from former Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson in February.

The 23-year-old, who was a product of Chelsea's academy, has travelled with England to Euro 2024 this summer due to his immense performances, with the centre-back shining during the Three Lions' 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday.

Guehi, who plays on the left-hand side of defence despite being right-footed, has been linked with Liverpool previously, with the Reds keen to add a new centre-half this summer.

A new report from the Daily Mail claims that Liverpool are one of several sides 'closely monitoring' the talented Englishman, but Palace are ready to fight to keep him at Selhurst Park in the coming weeks.

The Mail have named Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham as three of the Premier League sides keeping close tabs on Guehi.

The defender's deal expires in 2026 and Crystal Palace will be eager to avoid him entering the final year of his contract - something that would significantly lower his value.

Football - 2023 / 2024 Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Selhurst Park - Saturday 9th December 2023 Liverpool s Mohamed Salah with Crystal Palace s Marc Guehi at the final whistle. COLORSPORT / Ashley Western

Reds target Hancko 'can do anything'

Liverpool wouldn’t have to worry about one of their transfer targets having the ability to step up and play for them, says one pundit. David Hancko is an Arne Slot favourite - and could follow him to Anfield.

Liverpool have been linked with Feyenoord's David Hancko in recent days - and that shouldn't surprise anyone. The defender has been a key player under Arne Slot and the Reds are also in the market for a new defender after Joel Matip left the club.

Mundo Deportivo have Liverpool in the mix for Hancko, along with the likes of Leicester City and Atletico Madrid. A mixed bag, then, and a lot of it may come down to what kind of role the teams offer the Slovakian.

The Reds would be highly unlikely to offer him a regular starting role, of course, while Leicester possibly would. Though, Liverpool have been told that Hancko could 'certainly' step up and play for them.

Former Feyenoord defender Tim de Cler made the comments - he's evidently a major fan of Hancko's.

ZEIST - Arne Slot and David Hancko pose with the KNVB cup prior to the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in the run-up to the KNVB cup final between Feyenoord and NEC. ANP KOEN VAN WEEL xVIxANPxSportx/xxANPxIVx 496394974 originalFilename: 496394974.jpg

“He is so stable and can basically do anything," said De Cler, per Soccernews.nl. "I just think he is a top defender all-round.

“If he makes it to the next round, and that chance is quite high, his market value will also increase again. More and more clubs are becoming interested. And they were already there.

“I think he can easily handle a club just below the top six in Europe. Then I’m talking about a club like Atlético Madrid or Liverpool. He can certainly handle that.”

Liverpool to lose TWO targets in one deal

Liverpool are reportedly on the brink of losing two transfer targets in one upcoming deal. The Reds will be left looking elsewhere and Teun Koopmeiners is swapped for Dean Huijsen.

Journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports that Juventus are getting closer to signing Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta. It's a transfer that's been rumoured for some time, with no mystery about Juve's interest in the Dutchman.

Liverpool, though, have been strongly linked with Koopmeiners, too. In fact, some reports suggested the Reds were in pole position as they had more to spend on the midfielder.

Juventus do have a way around that, however. They're willing to include a player in the deal and the one they're reportedly going with is Dean Huijsen.

It's a particularly notable one because Liverpool have also been linked with Huijsen. The defender is one of the most highly-rated in Europe right now after a fantastic second half of the season with AS Roma.

He was only on loan at Roma, though - Huijsen is a Juventus player but possibly not for long. Atalanta appear willing to accept him in part exchange, to little surprise.

And in doing so, Liverpool are set to lose out on two transfer targets in one go.

