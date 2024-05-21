'Slot's biggest development was made with Feyenoord's young players'

Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan joined BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club to discuss new Liverpool boss Arne Slot's legacy at Feyenoord:

"Funnily enough this is the only club in the Netherlands - Feyenoord of Rotterdam - where You'll Never Walk Alone is their anthem for all the big games.

"He couldn't have picked a better club. There is a lot of red in the shirt of Feyenoord and the banners in the stadium are all red.

"Arne Slot was really, really emotional on Sunday with everything the fans did for him.

"The biggest development was made with the young players who came from the academy.

"He had about five of them in the team he guided to the Europa Conference League final."

