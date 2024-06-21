Slot's Anfield debut CONFIRMED, Trent SLAMMED & AMBITIOUS Rodrygo swoop- Liverpool FC news recap

Liverpool have announced when new head coach Arne Slot will make his Anfield debut after releasing details of their final pre-season fixture this summer.

Having been officially announced as Jurgen Klopp's successor shortly after the end of last season, Slot is preparing to embark on his first pre-season on Merseyside.

Friendlies with Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United have been organised across America in late July and early August, with the Reds having now announced their final pre-season encounter.

Arne Slot will make his Anfield debut on Sunday 11 August when Liverpool take on Sevilla in a friendly.

Tickets can be purchased for Slot's first home game in charge from 8:15am BST on Thursday 27 June, with prices ranging from £2 to £27 for the fixture.

➡️ READ MORE

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD SLAMMED BY ROY KEANE

England v Iceland - International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Trent Alexander-Arnold of England on the ball during the international friendly match between England and Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 7, 2024 in London, England. London Wembley Stadium England United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xNigelxFrench/Sportsphoto/APLx 14040447

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been singled out yet again for his performances in the England midfield by former Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

Alexander-Arnold was named again as Declan Rice’s midfield partner for the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 group stage match against Denmark on Thursday.

The Liverpool right-back only lasted 54 minutes, being hauled off by England manager Gareth Southgate and replaced by Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

"When you have been taken off in the two games, it’s not a good sign," Keane told ITV. "I always thought it was a huge gamble to play a player who doesn’t play that week in and week out for his club.

"I know people say that he drifts in there for Liverpool. But drifting into a position and starting is completely different. I have played in midfield, it’s a tough position. Physically, getting your distances and he has come up short in the two games."

➡️ READ MORE

FORMER RED JUMPS TO TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD'S DEFENCE

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold was England’s scapegoat before their Euro 2024 campaign even began according to one former Liverpool player.

Ryan McLaughlin, who featured in the Reds’ under-21s alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling and Caoimhin Kelleher, believes the homegrown hero is the Three Lions’ most creative player but is being mismanaged by Southgate.

"Trent was the scapegoat before a ball was even kicked this tournament," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"There were worse midfielders. He’d be England's most creative player from right back yet they refuse to recognise that. Lol mad."

➡️ READ MORE

LIVERPOOL COULD MAKE RODRYGO SWOOP

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, linked with a transfer to Liverpool

Rodrygo Goes Real, MARCH 6, 2024 - Football / Soccer : UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd leg match between Real Madrid CF 1-1 RB Leipzig at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 246535568

Liverpool may be handed the opportunity to bolster their squad with two Real Madrid stars this summer following reports of an 'internal war' at the Santiago Bernabeu following Kylian Mbappe's arrival.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL (via TEAMtalk), there is concern inside the Real Madrid camp over playing time next season as Mbappe and Endrick prepare to join a star-studded squad in the Spanish capital.

As a result, a number of Real's forward line are worried about how much game time they will get next term, including Liverpool-linked forward Rodrygo.

The Reds have been touted with an extraordinary move for the serial Champions League winner over recent months, although they would likely have to fork out close to £100m for his signature.

A deal for the Brazil star looks unlikely but UOL report that Real are willing to let one of their attacking prospects leave this summer. However, that is most likely young Turkey international Arda Guler, who could secure a season-long loan move away from the Bernabeu.

Reportedly, Liverpool could be interested in adding the 19-year-old attacking midfielder to their squad next term.

➡️ READ MORE

EX-LIVERPOOL FORWARD DESPERATE FOR MICHAEL OLISE SIGNING

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 6: Michael Olise celebrates after scoring a opening goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, ManU at Selhurst Park on May 6, 2024 in London, United Kingdom.Photo Sebastian Frej EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League Copyright: xSebastianxFrejx

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has urged the Reds to sign £60m-rated Crystal Palace star Michael Olise this summer as they target a new attacker.

Olise, 22, scored 10 goals and added six assists in only 19 Premier League outings last season, excelling towards the end of the campaign in particular under Oliver Glasner.

"He’s going to end up at another Premier League club this summer," Collymore wrote on Caught Offside.

"I think it would make perfect sense for Liverpool. You’d think Arne Slot will be given a ‘welcome to Liverpool gift’, which would, of course, be a player.

"If I’m Olise and I’ve got a choice of Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs, what have you – I’m going for Liverpool all day long."

➡️ READ MORE

Riccardo Calafiori

He's not the new Sergio Ramos, he's better than that - Calafiori is PERFECT for Liverpoolby Sam McGuire

Michele Di Gregorio

Why Liverpool's success next season could depend on getting THIS goalkeeperby Sam McGuire

Early pressure on Arne Slot after Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixture revealby Sam McGuire