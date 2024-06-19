Slot SPEAKS, Diaz TALKS, Neville on Trent - Liverpool FC news recap

Here’s our Liverpool FC news recap for Wednesday June 19th. Arne Slot spoke as head coach for the first time, while there are updates on transfers.

Slot has target

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has set a target for next season and he wants to immediately beat Jurgen Klopp.

Arne Slot spoke for the first time as Liverpool's new head coach on Wednesday. He discussed all sorts - after all, there's a lot to go over.

Slot SPEAKS, Diaz TALKS, Neville on Trent - Liverpool FC news recap

Arne Slot plans to IMMEDIATELY beat Klopp as he sets Liverpool's target for next season

Defender worth £67m makes big move that opens door to Liverpool talks

One of his most interesting lines, though, came as he talked about a target for next season. Slot saw what Liverpool achieved under Jurgen Klopp last time out and immediately wants to do better.

Imminent Diaz talks

Representatives of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz are set for IMMINENT talks with a LaLiga club over a potential departure from Anfield this summer.

Diaz, 27, has been heavily linked with Barcelona amid speculation that he could be set to leave Liverpool for Spain sooner rather than later.

The Colombian has a contract which expires in 2027 but, unlike other Liverpool stars who have signed new deals after joining, he remains on the same terms he agreed back in 2022.

Neville on Alexander-Arnold

Former Manchester United right back Gary Neville has hit out at Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, suggesting the England international is “not good enough” to play in midfield.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, was named as Gareth Southgate’s No.8 for the European Championship ahead of specialist midfielders like Conor Gallagher, Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo.

Former tournament mainstays Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips, meanwhile, were left out altogether with Trent entrusted to command the centre of the pitch alongside Declan Rice.

Williams' huge demands

Liverpool have held talks with Spain sensation Nico Williams over a potential summer deal with the Athletic Club winger’s contract containing a €50 million release clause.

That’s according to the latest report in HITC, which also claims that Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa have held discussions with representatives of the 21-year-old.

However, a complicating factor is the player’s desire to move to Barcelona as well as the forward’s mammoth personal terms.

Romano shares Yoro update

Liverpool are ready to pounce should Real Madrid fail to agree a deal to sign Leny Yoro from Lille this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims the European champions are still favourites to land the young French defender but that Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are waiting in the wings.

Yoro, 18, had a standout season with Lille, earning a place on the French football players’ union Ligue 1 team of the year.

