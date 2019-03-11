Slot receivers in demand: Jamison Crowder to Jets, Adam Humphries to Titans

The NFL game is changing fast, and the money being spent in free agency reflects that.

As the so-called “legal tampering period” in the NFL started Monday, slot receivers and slot cornerbacks were among the most sought-after players. Two slot receivers agreed to nice deals in the first few hours that teams could contact free agents.

Adam Humphries is moving from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Tennessee Titans, signing a four-year, $36 million deal with the Titans according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. And former Washington Redskin slot receiver Jamison Crowder agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the New York Jets according to Garafolo.

Adam Humphries gives Titans another option

The Titans offense wasn’t very good last season, and a big problem was the lack of receiving options for Marcus Mariota.

Corey Davis has shown flashes of being a potential No. 1 receiver but there wasn’t much else, especially after tight end Delanie Walker went down with an injury.

Humphries is a reliable option on third down from the slot, and also a sneaky red-zone option. He caught five touchdowns with the Buccaneers last season.

You wouldn’t think an 816-yard season could be parlayed into a contract of $9.5 million a season, but having a top slot receiver is a must in the NFL these days.

Jamison Crowder helps the Jets, Sam Darnold

Like the Titans, the Jets didn’t have enough viable targets for 2018 rookie Sam Darnold. Darnold’s development as a potential franchise quarterback will be helped as the Jets improve his supporting cast.

Crowder posted 1,636 yards in 2016 and 2017 with Washington, but injuries held him back last season. He had 388 yards in nine games. But he’s still just 25 years old and the Jets know what he’s capable of when healthy.

The NFL is becoming a spread-it-out passing league, and that’s probably not changing anytime soon. It’s a good time to be a slot receiver or slot cornerback, because every team is seeking both.

