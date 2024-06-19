Slot has 'reached out to a few' players since appointment

[PA Media]

Arne Slot has said he has spoken to some of Liverpool's players since his appointment as head coach, including captain Virgil van Dijk, but is happy to allow much of his squad to concentrate on their commitments with their countries.

A large group of Reds players are participating at major international tournaments this summer.

In his first interview with club media since succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, Slot said: "I've reached out to a few of them - all of them after Jurgen left, because I thought that was really important to be fair to Jurgen and to the players.

"They had to end the season and I don't think I would be really happy if my successor would have called players before I left the club.

"Then I think it's normal to start with the captain, which is Virgil [van Dijk] - which is an easy one for me because we could speak Dutch.

"I called a few others, but not many of them because most of them are playing at the Euros, and some others are at the Copa America.

"The best way is to keep a certain distance but also be interested in them as well, and hope most of them - especially the Dutch - will still be as long as possible away so they will reach the final.

"Then afterwards I will get to meet them and I think that's a better way of getting to know each other than by phone or Zoom meetings."