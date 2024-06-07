Slot Liverpool blow as key Feyenoord figure CONFIRMS he won't be leaving

It promises to be a summer of immense change in the goalkeeping department at Liverpool with long-term head coach John Achterberg departing.

The Dutchman spent 15 years at Anfield working under a variety of managers but has taken his leave, joining Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League under Steven Gerrard.

Also leaving is Jack Robinson, Achterberg’s assistant, with scrutiny on the playing staff also.

Alisson Becker is the subject of transfer speculation from Saudi Arabia while Caoimhin Kelleher has made it known he wants out.

Third-choice Adrian San Miguel has been offered a new deal although he was earlier tipped for a return to Spain.

Liverpool have been linked with players like Filip Jorgensen of Villarreal, Anthony Patterson of Sunderland and the England man James Trafford.

With Arne Slot arriving at the club as new head coach alongside former members of his Feyenoord staff, there had been reports that the Rotterdam side’s goalkeeping coach could also be on the move.

Slot’s compensation package included Sipke Hulshoff and Ruben Peeters and it has been reported that Feyenoord would not want an exodus of staff following in Slot’s wake.

Nieminen staying with Feyenoord

And it’s been confirmed that goalkeeping coach Jyri Nieminen will be staying put at De Kuip for next season.

Feyenoord recruited the 36-year-old Finn in the summer of 2023 from New York Red Bulls and he is said to have blown Slot away in the interview process with his methods and his eye for detail.

However, the former Orlando Pirates coach will not make the move to Anfield despite speculation that he was to follow his boss.

“The Liverpool thing was on, and of course it was on my mind,” he told Finnish publication Apu. “I will also continue next season at Feyenoord. The situation will change if it changes.

“Even though we've only been on break for a week, I'm already really excited about the new season.”

