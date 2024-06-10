Slot HAILED, Robertson's injury CONCERN & BIZARRE Alisson shirt - Liverpool FC news recap

Liverpool's appointment of Arne Slot as their new head coach has come with the seal of approval from former Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum, who briefly experienced working with Slot back in the Netherlands, believes his compatriot possesses all the attributes necessary to succeed at Anfield, comparing him favourably to two coaching greats.

Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Wijnaldum shared his high regard for Slot: “I trained at Feyenoord for a few days at the beginning of this season and saw how Slot worked.

"That was of a very high level; I thought that was really great. I can compare him to [Jurgen] Klopp and [Jose] Mourinho and say Slot is of the same level."

➡️ READ MORE

LOUIS VAN GAAL PRAISES LIVERPOOL'S ARNE SLOT APPOINTMENT

Former Manchester United and Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has offered his opinion on Liverpool's appointment of Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor.

Slot guided Feyenoord to an Eredivisie title, KNVB Cup triumph and Europa Conference League final during his spell in Rotterdam and will now bring his high-energy, attacking football to Anfield.

Former Man Utd boss Van Gaal is excited to see how Slot will fare in the Premier League, believing that Liverpool have made a very wise decision by appointing his compatriot.

"It is a big job, because Klopp has done a fantastic job. It is always more difficult to succeed someone like that, but he is a good trainer. I think Slot at the moment, together with Peter Bosz [manager of PSV Eindhoven], is the best trainer of the Netherlands," said Van Gaal.

➡️ READ MORE

ANDY ROBERTSON SUFFERS INJURY SCARE

Andy Robertson

Football - FA Cup - 4th Round - Liverpool FC v Norwich City FC LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 28, 2024: Liverpool s Andy Robertson during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda WIGAN DW Stadium LANCASHIRE ENGLAND PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xPropagandaxPhotoxAgencyx P2024-01-28-Liverpool_Norwich-86

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was forced out of Scotland training just days before Euro 2024 kicks off.

Robertson went down injured and was forced to withdraw from the session early. He was able to walk off the field, which is a positive sign, but looked in discomfort as he headed for the treatment room.

While Scotland fans were fearing the worst for their skipper, it appears that Robertson has avoided a major injury scare per recent reports.

However, whether he will be fit for the Euro 2024 opener with Germany on Friday remains to be seen.

➡️ READ MORE

ALISSON WEARS BIZARRE BRAZIL SHIRT

RECORD DATE NOT STATED Seleccion Mexicana 2024 Mexico vs Brazil Alisson Becker of Brazil during the game International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft between Mexican national team, Nationalteam Mexico and Brazil at Kyle Field Stadium, on June 08, 2024, College Station, Texas, United States. COLLEGE STATION TEXAS UNITED STATES PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxMEXxCHNxRUS Copyright: xJONATHANxDUENASx 20240608201608_SNM_AM_MEX_BRA_BECKER72

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was in action with Brazil at the weekend, but it was his unorthodox shirt number that attracted attention.

The Liverpool stopper is currently on international duty with the Selecao ahead of the Copa America this summer and turned out during a 3-2 win over Mexico in a pre-tournament friendly.

Alisson wore the number 110 jersey for the clash - a rather surprising sight - but the shirt was worn to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Brazil national team.

➡️ READ MORE

CARLO ANCELOTTI REVEALS REASON BEHIND JURGEN KLOPP EXIT

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti claims that the 'continuous pressure' of elite-level management is what caused Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at the end of last season.

Klopp put his exit down to a lack of energy when he announced his decision in January and former Everton manager Ancelotti agrees that the extreme pressure of modern football takes its toll eventually.

Speaking to il Giornale about Klopp's exit, alongside other top managers leaving their positions, Ancelotti stated: "I don't see any particular news, this has always been our job but the Klopp case is significant.

"The continuous pressure, the load of responsibilities become excessive burdens, the obsession takes over. It also happened to Arrigo Sacchi."

➡️ READ MORE

How to watch SEVEN Liverpool transfer targets at Euro 2024 this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton