Slot and his Guardiola inspiration

Arne Slot is inspired by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, studying every small detail.

"I certainly don't want to compare myself to Pep, but he is a control freak just like me," Slot said in an interview with Voetbal International in May 2023.

"If I look at myself, I try to win a match in the week before it is played, by conveying the training, pre-match team talks and tactics to the players as perfectly as possible."

He said previously watching Guardiola's teams gives him the "ultimate joy in football".

"There is no team in the world I would rather watch than Manchester City, followed by Napoli, Arsenal and Brighton," added Slot.

"But City - and again it is not my intention to compare us with them - have a similar style of play to how we want to play with Feyenoord: 4-3-3, building up from the back, wanting to apply pressure quickly."

Last season, Leeds and Crystal Palace were said to be interested and Tottenham were very keen on his services, but Slot opted to stay in the Netherlands, where he had just won the title and was looking ahead to guiding Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Dutch legend Marco van Basten doesn't think a move to the Premier League would be a step too high.

"If you get AZ and Feyenoord to play [good] football, you will also get the big clubs to play [good] football," says Van Basten.

"I think it would only become easier for him because you have better players who understand quicker what you want. Those players are also more stubborn, but I think Slot is smart enough to manage that."

