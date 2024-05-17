Slot confirms he will become Liverpool manager

Arne Slot led Feyenoord to last season's Dutch title [Getty Images]

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot has confirmed he will replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Klopp has been in charge of the Reds since October 2015 but is leaving at the end of the season after a reign that has seen him win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and two EFL Cups.

After Klopp's announcement in January several managers were considered leading contenders, but in April BBC Sport learned that Slot was set to get the job after a compensation deal worth up to £9.4m was agreed with Feyenoord.

"I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next year," Slot said on Friday.

Slot's final game at Feyenoord after three years in charge will be Sunday's Eredivisie home match with Excelsior.

Klopp's time at Liverpool ends on the same day with a home Premier League game against Wolves.

Feyenoord confirmed the 45-year-old's departure on social media, saying: "The Arne Slot era is coming to an end. Let's enjoy the last moments."

Liverpool have not commented on the announcement.

Why have Liverpool chosen Slot?

Slot led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title, while this season they have won the Dutch Cup and are going to finish second in the league.

It is believed that the attacking style of Slot's teams, his personality and his ability to develop players are key factors in making him Liverpool's choice for the job.

Slot took over as Feyenoord manager in 2021 and confirmed his interest in managing in the Premier League when he was linked with Tottenham in 2023.

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, who guided Bayer Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title this season, was linked with the position at Anfield.

But the 42-year-old Spaniard ended speculation in March when he said he would remain with Leverkusen.

Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim was also reported to have been a contender to take over from Klopp.

More to follow.