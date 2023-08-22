Slot CB position battle coming down to the wire

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one more game to sort out who the starting slot cornerback will be for the start of the regular season. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday and said the battle between Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley is coming right down to the wire.

Sullivan and Riley are both newcomers added to the Steelers to replace Arthur Maulet. Each cornerback has had his moments and it really is too close to call right now.

The Steelers signed Sullivan mid-draft to replace Maulet and it seemed like it was a done deal at that point. But the emergence of Riley cannot be denied. It isn’t likely the Steelers would plan to keep both guys given the rest of the cornerback depth chart. The Steelers plan to use Patrick Peterson on the inside as well so I’m not sure there is room for two more slot cornerbacks.

Whichever guy doesn’t win the job, if they are released won’t be out of work for long and if they are, Pittsburgh would be wise to bring them back to the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire