Sloss, Rodriguez lead Frontier past Centennial, into D-I softball semifinals

With just four returning players from last year’s Division-II runner-up, the Frontier softball team had to rebuild in a hurry if it was going to make another run this season.

The Titans did their best, plugging in five talented freshmen and two transfers into the lineup, and the finished product has been an obvious success.

It also helped that one of the returners was junior pitcher Taylor Sloss.

Sloss showcased her undeniable talent again Friday, tossing a 4-hitter and limiting No. 5 Centennial to just one unearned run to lead Frontier to a 5-1 victory that pushed her team into the Central Section Division-I semifinals.

“She’s just been amazing all year for us,” Frontier coach Andy Escobar said. “Especially last week, and then this week. She put her team on her back, again, and just made it happen.”

The No. 4 Titans won 3 of 4 games against the Golden Hawks (24-7) this season, including a winner-take-all contest last week to secure the South Yosemite River League championship. Frontier will now travel to face top-seeded Fresno-Central in Wednesday’s semifinals.

“(Centennial) is a great team obviously and it’s been a battle all four games,” Escobar said. “It’s great and it’s a learning experience for everybody. I’ve just never been more proud of (my team) than I am now. It's a good day to be a Titan.”

Sloss dominated last week’s matchup, as well, limiting Centennial to just a run on four hits in a 3-1 clinching victory.

She was at it again on Friday, striking out seven, while allowing just two hits out of the infield.

“This was my fourth time pitching to them and I was nervous because they know what I throw, obviously,” said Sloss, who improved to 14-3. “But I just stuck to what I was doing and just made sure I was hitting my spots.”

Centennial coach Joe McIrvin was equally as impressed with the opposing pitcher.

“Taylor Sloss stayed extremely sharp the whole game,” McIrvin said. “And in this game, when a pitcher’s sharp, that sharp, there’s not a whole lot you can do. We worked on everything we thought she brings and just couldn’t do enough.”

Frontier opened the scoring with a big third inning, sending nine batters to the plate en route to four runs off Golden Hawks starter Madison Cabrera (19-5).

Baden Conley opened the inning with an infield single and moved to second on a single to left by Arroyo Grande transfer Kelsey Rodriguez. Freshman Tink Escarcega walked to load the bases, and Sloss followed with another base on balls to chase home the first run.

Freshman Charley Hawkins followed with a two-run single, and one out later Garces transfer Ryleigh Garcia drove home another with a double to make it 4-0.

“Obviously to go up a couple of runs, just to get that edge was important just to get the momentum going and keep it going,” Escobar said.

Centennial responded in its next at-bat when Lundyn Harrison ripped a lead-off triple. But Sloss struck out the next two batters and nearly got out of trouble when Chambree Delcid checked her swing on what would have been the third strike. But an appeal to first base was unsuccessful and Delcid wound up walking, the only free pass Sloss issued on the day.

Three pitches later, a high pitch got away from Escarcega behind the plate and Harrison sprinted home to trim the lead to 4-1.

The Titans got the run back in the bottom of the fourth when Rodriguez lined a base hit to left field that caromed off the edge of the infield and rolled to the fence. When the dust settled, Rodriguez had circled the base for an inside-the-park home run to cap the game’s scoring.

Rodriguez was 3 for 4, with Garcia and Conley adding two hits apiece.

“I just felt really good (at the plate),” Rodriguez said. “I knew what she was going to throw me because we faced her three other times before. So I just expected the first pitch and I just did my job.”

Sloss seemed to get stronger as the game went on. She had five strikeouts in the final four innings, ending the game with a punchout of Jayden Holland.

“It’s amazing,” Escobar said. “It’s a great ride, but as of now we have to take one by one and focus on the next game for next week.”