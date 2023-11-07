Sloppy turnovers keep first half close in UNC’s season-opening win

College basketball kicked off with a full state of games on Monday, Nov. 6.

It provides fans with a feeling that’s tough to echo during the season, expect for when a major rivalry game or March Madness comes around.

In Chapel Hill on Monday night, the UNC men’s basketball team hosted Radford in its first game. After struggling to distance themselves in the opening half, the Tar Heels pulled away for an 86-70 triumph against the Highlanders.

A major reason why Radford kept it so close was turnovers. Not its own, but from UNC.

Carolina turned the ball over 11 times in the game, including eight in the first half. There was a lot of lazy passing, Highlanders players being in the right position and frustration on the Tar Heel sidelines.

All was well in the second half, though, as UNC played a lot more like we expected against a smaller school and only committed three turnovers. Armando Bacot picked up his 69th career double-double, extending his own school record, while he and fellow starters R.J. Davis, Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan all scored in double-figures.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire