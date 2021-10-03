Sloppy loss causes Florida’s steep drop in latest AP Poll

Florida’s offense was plagued by penalties in a Week 5 loss to Kentucky, and the Gators plummet from No. 10 to No. 20 in the AP Poll as a result.

Three other teams in last week’s top 10 lost, but none were punished as severely as Florida. Kentucky, previously unranked, jumped into the Top 25 and ahead of the Gators at No. 16. Ole Miss is right behind UK at No. 17 after a loss to top-ranked Alabama, and Auburn makes it three straight SEC teams at No. 18.

No. 2 Georgia sits behind ‘Bama, but the Bulldogs have gained at least one first-place vote in each of the last three weeks. Arkansas, Georgia’s victim this week, only fell five spots to No. 13 after being shut out by the best defense in the country.

A win against Kentucky would have almost certainly moved the Gators into the top seven in the rankings this week after three other Top 10 teams fell. Instead, Dan Mullen’s team is the last of seven ranked SEC teams. Beating up on Vanderbilt next week won’t make Florida feel any better, and it’s not likely to help in the polls either.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll:

Rank

Team

Points

1

Alabama (5-0)

1,541 (53)

2

Georgia (5-0)

1,497 (9)

3

Iowa (5-0)

1,381

4

Penn State (5-0)

1,360

5

Cincinnati (4-0)

1,320

6

Oklahoma (5-0)

1,248

7

Ohio State (4-1)

1,094

8

Oregon (4-1)

1,069

9

Michigan (5-0)

1,053

10

Brigham Young (5-0)

990

11

Michigan State (5-0)

852

12

Oklahoma State (5-0)

749

13

Arkansas (4-1)

745

14

Notre Dame (4-1)

701

15

Coastal Carolina (5-0)

694

16

Kentucky (5-0)

662

17

Ole Miss (3-1)

601

18

Auburn (4-1)

448

19

Wake Forest (5-0)

412

20

Florida (3-2)

343

21

Texas (4-1)

303

22

Arizona State (4-1)

297

23

North Carolina State (4-1)

279

24

SMU (5-0)

136

25

San Diego State (4-0)

111

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 15 Texas A&M (3-2), No. 18 Fresno State (4-2), No. 20 UCLA (3-2), No. 21 Baylor (4-1), No. 25 Clemson (3-2)

Others receiving votes:

Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

