Sloppy loss causes Florida’s steep drop in latest AP Poll
Florida’s offense was plagued by penalties in a Week 5 loss to Kentucky, and the Gators plummet from No. 10 to No. 20 in the AP Poll as a result.
Three other teams in last week’s top 10 lost, but none were punished as severely as Florida. Kentucky, previously unranked, jumped into the Top 25 and ahead of the Gators at No. 16. Ole Miss is right behind UK at No. 17 after a loss to top-ranked Alabama, and Auburn makes it three straight SEC teams at No. 18.
No. 2 Georgia sits behind ‘Bama, but the Bulldogs have gained at least one first-place vote in each of the last three weeks. Arkansas, Georgia’s victim this week, only fell five spots to No. 13 after being shut out by the best defense in the country.
A win against Kentucky would have almost certainly moved the Gators into the top seven in the rankings this week after three other Top 10 teams fell. Instead, Dan Mullen’s team is the last of seven ranked SEC teams. Beating up on Vanderbilt next week won’t make Florida feel any better, and it’s not likely to help in the polls either.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll:
Rank
Team
Points
1
Alabama (5-0)
1,541 (53)
2
Georgia (5-0)
1,497 (9)
3
Iowa (5-0)
1,381
4
Penn State (5-0)
1,360
5
Cincinnati (4-0)
1,320
6
Oklahoma (5-0)
1,248
7
Ohio State (4-1)
1,094
8
Oregon (4-1)
1,069
9
Michigan (5-0)
1,053
10
Brigham Young (5-0)
990
11
Michigan State (5-0)
852
12
Oklahoma State (5-0)
749
13
Arkansas (4-1)
745
14
Notre Dame (4-1)
701
15
Coastal Carolina (5-0)
694
16
Kentucky (5-0)
662
17
Ole Miss (3-1)
601
18
Auburn (4-1)
448
19
Wake Forest (5-0)
412
20
Florida (3-2)
343
21
Texas (4-1)
303
22
Arizona State (4-1)
297
23
North Carolina State (4-1)
279
24
SMU (5-0)
136
25
San Diego State (4-0)
111
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 15 Texas A&M (3-2), No. 18 Fresno State (4-2), No. 20 UCLA (3-2), No. 21 Baylor (4-1), No. 25 Clemson (3-2)
Others receiving votes:
Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1
