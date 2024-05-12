Slocum scores 33 runs in two games, win series 2-0

May 11—GEORGETOWN- The Slocum Lady Mustangs are headed to the 1A Regional Semifinals, blasting the Medina LadyCats by a combined score of 33-5 in the teams doubleheader playoff matchup Thursday night. Slocum took the first game, earning a 13-0 shutout, and finished off Medina in a lightning delayed nightcap, 20-5.

As she has all year, Chloe Bailey led the way for the Lady Mustangs, going 5-7 from the plate for the night, as well as earning two walks, and drove in eight RBI. Chloe also started from the mound in game one, needing only 71 pitches in a five-inning run-rule victory, allowing only four hits, and striking out seven.

A late burst of offense after the weather delay in the second game sealed the series for Slocum.

The Lady Mustangs went into the top of the sixth inning with a 9-4 lead, but would almost make two full trips through the batting order in the top of the inning, scoring 11 runs in the frame to take a commanding 20-4 advantage. During the inning, the Lady Mustangs would see 13 straight batters reach base safely before a single out was recorded.

Medina was only able to produce one run in the bottom of the sixth, finalizing the second run-rule win of the day for Slocum.

The Lady Mustangs are still unsure of who, where and when they will be playing their regional final, but the Palestine Herald-Press will make those details known, when available.