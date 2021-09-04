Sloane Stephens received more than 2,000 abusive messages on Instagram after US Open loss

Sloane Stephens said she received more than 2,000 abusive messages and comments on her Instagram following her third round loss to Angelique Kerber at the US Open on Friday night, something she said is “so exhausting and never ending.”

Stephens fell to Kerber 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, in their third round match on Friday at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York. Since that loss, she shared on her Instagram story on Saturday, her social media has been flooded with abusive messages.

“I am human,” she wrote, in part. "After last night’s match I got [more than 2,000] messages of abuse/anger from people upset by yesterday’s result. It’s so hard to read messages like these, but I’ll post a few so you guys can see what it’s like after a loss.”

Some of the messages she then shared included racial slurs, threats of physical and sexual abuse and more.

“This type of hate is so exhausting and never-ending,” she wrote. “This isn’t talked about enough, but it really freaking sucks.

“I’m happy to have people in my corner who support me. I’m choosing positive vibes over negative ones. I choose to show you guys happiness on here, but it’s not always smiles and roses.”