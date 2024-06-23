Sloan takes DCA softball job

Jun. 22—Laurel Sloan, who resigned as Mt. Juliet Christian's softball coach last week, has been hired at Donelson Christian and met with her new team Thursday.

Sloan, who came to MJCA last year after coaching at her Friendship Christian alma mater, takes over a DCA program which won the District 4-IIA and Middle Region championships this past spring. The Lady Wildcats lost in the state quarterfinal best-of-3 round, one step shy of the Spring Fling.

After coaching contending teams at Friendship, Sloan was tasked with rebuilding the program at MJCA where the Lady Saints, starting five eighth-graders, won one game.

"When I stepped in the role at Mt. Juliet Christian, I didn't know what to expect," Sloan said. "The season went the best we could have it go. The girls are great. They improved a lot throughout the season. It was tough because they are moving things, from a softball standpoint, in the right direction. Matt (principal/athletic director Bradshaw) is doing a great job over there moving the athletics in the right direction. It's not an easy choice for me. But I felt it was the right move for me and my family. I felt like God moved me to DCA and opened some doors there."

DCA, FCS' biggest rival, is more on par with the Lady Commanders for whom she posted a 95-54 record with two district championships and third-place finish in the state in 2019. She was named District 4-IIA Coach of the Year twice during her five years in Possumtown.

"DCA, from the time I've been at Friendship and at Mt. Juliet Christian, has always had a successful softball program," Sloan said. "I'm excited to continue what they've already built and build onto that and make some good runs, hopefully."

Sloan will be an assistant strength-and-conditioning coach working primarily with the female athletes, she said.