Sloan steps down from MJCA softball

Jun. 15—Mt. Juliet Christian principal/athletic director Matt Bradshaw is seeking a new head softball coach for his school following the resignation of Laurel Sloan earlier this week.

Sloan's Lady Saints, with five eighth-grade starters, won just one game in her only season as the program is trying to rebound from not playing a varsity schedule the year before due to low numbers at the high-school level.

"We were happy to have her during the time period she was here and have nothing but wonderful things to say about her," said Bradshaw, who became AD in March and more recently added principal duties. "I was very proud of what she was able to do with those young ladies."

Bradshaw posted the position on the TSSAA's website Tuesday. He was asked what he's looking for in the next coach.

"The idea of growing our middle school program, making a transition of retaining our kids and it's just a growing of the program, being patient, understanding where we're at," Bradshaw said. "Teaching is probably a big key factor we're looking for as far as teaching the sport and growing it from the ground up."